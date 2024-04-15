Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Closes Five Equity Investments

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (“WDIP”) today announced the closing of its most recent investments of its equity investment platform. Sized to efficiently deploy capital in smaller middle-market deals, these investments are part of WDIP’s opportunistic strategy sleeve which focuses on a space where the team expects to see the bulk of distressed properties and value dislocation in the current environment and off-market deal flow.

“ A fractured lending market and high borrowing rates are creating a material valuation reset across all asset classes today. Our strategy is to capitalize on this dynamic within the asset classes that have the strongest underlying long-term fundamentals and find opportunities where the stabilized yield profile provides insulation against sustained rate increases,” said Marcus Duley, chief investment officer of WDIP. “ We anticipate opportunities in the smaller middle market space, where syndicators and less-capitalized owners facing loan maturities lack the liquidity for a cash-in refinance. It is also a space where larger institutional fund managers are unable to invest with scale. While our current seed portfolio is weighted more towards industrial, we expect to pivot to residential when record debt maturity volume in late 2024 and 2025 creates an opportunistic buying environment.”

Read about the closed investments to date below:

- Infill Industrial Development

Philadelphia, PA

$6.2 million, Closed April 2024

Shovel-ready, 100,000 square foot industrial development in an infill Philadelphia submarket with significant population density and high supply barriers to entry

- Chicago Industrial Aggregation

Chicago, Illinois

$4.5 million, Closed December 2023 and April 2024

Aggregation of small, cross-collateralized ISF/IOS facilities; 8%+ YOC

- Atlanta Industrial Storage Lease-Up

Atlanta, Georgia

$9.7 million, Closed October 2023

Off-market ISF/IOS acquisition with immediate mark-to-market opportunity

- Industrial Sale-Leaseback

Philadelphia, PA

$10.4 million, Closed 2023

Off-market acquisition, day-one positive leverage with strong public company credit and mark-to-market upside

- Multifamily Development Recapitalization

Bentonville, Arkansas

$12.8 million, Closed September 2023

Rescue recapitalization of materially de-risked development in growth market

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners was founded in 2006 and has gained prominence across the country as one of the real estate industry’s leading middle market investment managers. Since its inception, the firm has invested in or advised on more than $14.8 billion of real estate in over 600 transactions.

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (“WDIP”) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc, an SEC registered investment adviser.

