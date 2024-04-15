OXXO Internacional Enhances Retail Operations with RELEX Solutions for Forecasting and Replenishment

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OXXO LATAM, the largest convenience store chain in the Americas, today announced they have selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions to enhance their retail operations in Latin America.

Previously, OXXO's supply chain management relied on manual processes. To improve efficiency and align with their digitalization strategy, OXXO selected the RELEX AI and ML-powered forecasting and replenishment capabilities. This decision aims to optimize forecast accuracy and operational effectiveness.

Angel Torres, Supply Chain Regional Manager at OXXO LATAM, said, "Selecting RELEX is a strategic move towards improving our supply chain efficiency and planning accuracy. This is crucial for enhancing product availability and optimizing inventory levels, especially as we focus on international growth."

“We are delighted to support OXXO in achieving their strategic goals through significant enhancements to their forecasting and replenishment processes,” says Carlos Victoria, Senior Vice President for the Americas at RELEX Solutions. “With our proven track record of success in the convenience space, we are confident in our ability to bring valuable insights and solutions to this collaboration. We look forward to working closely with OXXO, combining our expertise to drive innovation and operational excellence in retail.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About FEMSA:

FEMSA is a company that generates economic and social value through businesses and institutions, aiming to be the best employer and neighbor in the communities where it operates. It participates in the retail industry through the Proximity Americas Division, which includes OXXO, a chain of small-format stores, and other related retail formats. It also operates in Proximity Europe, which includes Valora, our European retail unit that operates convenience stores and food services. In the retail sector, FEMSA is also involved through the Health Division, including pharmacies and related activities. Additionally, there's Digital@FEMSA, which encompasses initiatives like Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services. In the beverage industry, FEMSA operates as Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world by sales volume. FEMSA also engages in the logistics and distribution industry through FEMSA Strategic Businesses, which provides point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to its own companies and external customers. Across its business units, FEMSA employs over 350,000 associates across 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones MILA Pacific Alliance Sustainability Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among other indices that assess its sustainability performance.

About the Proximity Division:

FEMSA's Proximity Division creates economic and social value in the countries where it operates. It manages various small-format retail chains in Latin America and Europe, including OXXO stores. It also operates service stations under the OXXO GAS brand in Mexico, and Valora, our European retail unit operating convenience stores and food services. Through its business units, FEMSA's Proximity Division serves over 13 million consumers daily and employs more than 160,000 associates, promoting inclusion, diversity, and sustainability practices among its teams to operate in harmony with the planet, communities, and value chain. Go to www.femsa.com/en/business-units/proximity/oxxo/ for more