Dignari Wins Strategic U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blanket Purchase Agreement

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dignari, LLC (Dignari) announced its competitive win of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Enterprise Services (ES) Office of Information and Technology (OIT) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Enterprise Small Business (ESB) Professional Services. The BPA, with a ceiling value of $450M over the five-year period of performance, will be utilized across the CBP enterprise to provide professional services to support the agency's diverse mission requirements.

"We are immensely proud of our team's achievement in securing this strategic contract vehicle, further enhancing our commitment to supporting CBP. We extend our gratitude to CBP for the ongoing trust and confidence in our capabilities," remarked Gena Alexa, Founder & CEO of Dignari. "With a foundation built by subject matter experts dedicated to delivering mission-critical programs and a longstanding partnership with CBP, we are eager to leverage our core competencies in program strategy, strategic communications, data analytics, and other essential support services to address CBP's mission requirements effectively."

Under this BPA contract vehicle, CBP will have access to Dignari’s comprehensive suite of professional services designed to empower informed decision-making, including:

Portfolio, Program, and Project Management

Executive Administration, Communications, and Engagement

Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

Business and Technology Transformation

Acquisition Management

Records and Information Management (RIM) Support Services

Logistics and Asset Management

Dignari’s expanded support to CBP under this BPA goes beyond standard service offerings, providing facilitation and related decision-support services that leverage a multi-methodological approach, including planning, design, development, administration, data validation, analysis, reporting, and stakeholder briefings. Moreover, Dignari’s support will include providing advisory and assistance services and strengthening mission-oriented business projects and programs to achieve peak performance objectives.

Dignari is led by a team that has dedicated their careers to supporting CBP's mission and the broader national security objectives of the United States. With a deep understanding of CBP's needs and a proven track record of success, Dignari leverages its capabilities and impactful solutions to support the agency’s organizational and mission objectives. This strategic win reinforces Dignari's unwavering commitment to CBP and underscores the strategic value we have brought to the agency for over a decade.

ABOUT DIGNARI:

Dignari is a forward-thinking company located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, click here.