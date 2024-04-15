E Ink Teams Up with Ecosystem Partners to Develop Next-Generation ePaper Shelf Labels

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced it is collaborating with ecosystem partners Realtek Semiconductor (Realtek), Integrated Solutions Technology (IST), and Chipbond Technology Corporation (Chipbond) to develop the System on Panel (SoP) architecture. This technology will be integrated into the next-generation electronic shelf label (ESL) jointly developed with the system integrator, SOLUM. In order to simplify the material structure of ESL, this collaboration aims to bring a sustainable solution via reduced material usage, lower power consumption and simplified production processes.

Realtek will supply low-power Bluetooth System on Chip (SoC) technology, while E Ink provides technical expertise and knowledge of ePaper displays and embedding integrated circuits (IC) directly onto glass and flexible substrates. The latest IC technology developed in collaboration with IST and Chipbond utilizes a new Conical Granule Au bump (CGA bump) to replace traditional gold bumps in the packaging process. This significantly reduces the amount of gold material necessary in IC packaging and testing, providing reliable, stable and competitively priced products. Global ESL system integrator, SOLUM, will also join in the development of the next generation ESL solution. The aim is to introduce thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient ESLs into the retail market as soon as possible.

"Replacing paper labels with ePaper shelf labels brings higher efficiency and lower energy consumption to retailers,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “Our commitment to advancing ePaper technology drives us to continue collaborations with our supply chain partners. We worked together to develop technology to realize the potential of SoP on ePaper panels and to drive the next generation electronic shelf label. The newly developed ePaper label solution will bring higher operational efficiency to retailers and contribute positively to carbon reduction efforts."

The SoP technology integrates IC, panel, and system production together, reducing processes, materials, and product volume, and lowering energy consumption. It establishes the system directly on the glass or flexible substrate, eliminating the need for additional printed circuit boards (PCBs). Major goals for the collaboration focus on overcoming challenges related to IC bonding, reducing line resistance, integrating antennas, and utilizing Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) processes.

ESLs bring significant carbon reduction to retail environments. Based on the most commonly used 3-inch ePaper labels, approximately 600 million units have been installed globally in the past seven years. If the information is updated four times a day, the carbon dioxide emissions generated by using paper labels are 32,000 times higher than ePaper labels. Considering 30 million 10-inch electronic shelf labels worldwide, and using them continuously for five years, the carbon dioxide emissions from LCD displays are 12,000 times higher than ePaper displays in terms of power consumption. Compared to disposable printed paper, the carbon dioxide emissions from paper are 60,000 times higher than ePaper displays.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.