StrategicIT Solutions Achieves Authorized C3PAO Designation

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StrategicIT Solutions (StrategicIT) announced today that it has been authorized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (The CyberAB) as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). This authorization strengthens the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive CMMC services that enable clients to prepare and obtain certification. StrategicIT is among the first to become an authorized C3PAO in the CMMC ecosystem.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a major Department of Defense (DoD) program built to protect the defense industrial base (DIB) from increasingly frequent and complex cyber-attacks. It aims to enhance the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI) shared within the DIB. CMMC is designed to provide DoD increased assurance that a DIB company can adequately protect sensitive CUI and FCI, accounting for information flow down to subcontractors in a multi-tier supply chain. All DoD prime- and sub-contractors planning to bid on future contracts with the CMMC DFARS clause will be required to obtain a CMMC certification prior to contract award.

“We are honored and humbled to join this forward-looking peer group of Authorized C3PAOs,” said Manas Das, StrategicIT Solutions CEO and one of the first to become a Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA). “We stand with our DIB partners to strengthen their cybersecurity posture in our country’s fight against cyberattacks.”

StrategicIT Solutions has been helping its DIB clients with CMMC readiness review, gap analysis, process framework, and certification preparation. Now, as an Authorized C3PAO, StrategicIT will be able to provide CMMC certification assessment to its non-advisory clients when CMMC becomes the law of the land and Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessments (JSVA) until then. The JSVA program is a transitional certification that offers DIB companies a significant early adapter competitive advantage.

About StrategicIT Solutions

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. Metro area, StrategicIT Solutions is a management consulting company that specializes in strategic business and technology solutions for commercial and public sector organizations. StrategicIT’s expertise includes CMMC advisory and assessment services, Project Management Office Setup, Process Improvement, and Project Portfolio Management. StrategicIT offers ePMOLite, a lean cloud-based software tool for PMO operations. StrategicIT Solutions is recognized by CIO Review magazine as a Top-Ten Project Management Solutions company. For more information, visit https://www.strategicit-solutions.com.