Tentative agreement at York University

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time in seven weeks, there is a potential deal in sight for workers on the picket lines at York University. The bargaining team representing academic workers at the university reached a tentative agreement with their employer Sunday night.

Details of the agreement are not being released pending ratification.

Members of CUPE 3903 have been on strike since February 26, seeking changes that address concerns about affordability, job security and equity in the workplace.

