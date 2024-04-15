AEG and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel Announce 16th Year in Partnership, Shaping the Future of Sports and Live Entertainment Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Yaamava’) have announced a groundbreaking partnership renewal, marking 16 years of successful collaboration that will continue to deliver enhanced sports and live-entertainment programming for hockey, basketball and soccer fans across major sports and live entertainment assets in Southern California.

As part of the new agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Yaamava’ continues its long-standing Founding Partner status, a premium and category exclusive designation across Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, and Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) as well as its designation as the official casino of the two-time Stanley Cup Champions, the LA Kings, the five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy and the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with AEG," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava'. “AEG and Yaamava’ have similar goals: creating memorable, best-in-class experiences that last for a lifetime. I am proud of what we have accomplished together thus far, and look forward to taking this partnership to the next level!“

Since the partnership’s inception in 2008, Yaamava’ and AEG, two industry-leading entities with strong ties to LA, have remained deeply committed to providing Southern California and its residents with extraordinary entertainment options. Whether at the arena, on the pitch, at the resort and casino or on the ice, together, they have helped elevate fan experiences, while creating unforgettable moments for the benefit of millions of Angelenos each year. Additionally, the partners will further their joint community outreach initiatives, with a focus on giving back to the people they both serve across the Southern California region.

“Part of what makes our collaboration with Yaamava’ so impactful is our shared values. Over the last 16 plus years, we have cultivated a unique partnership that demonstrates our mutual commitment to delivering extraordinary live-entertainment moments while also making a positive impact in our communities,” said Russell Silvers, COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “We are proud to be growing our partnership for what promises to be an exciting future ahead filled with meaningful community outreach, impactful cultural celebrations and enhanced entertainment experiences for our fans.”

As a Founding Partner at Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park and L.A. LIVE, Yaamava’ furthers its reach and ability to provide local sports and live entertainment fans with access to world-class experiences, including VIP events and premium hospitality spaces at AEG’s marquee venues. Under the new agreement, Yaamava’ will continue to bring enhanced value and “can’t-buy experiences” to fans and its Club Serrano members through its ongoing naming entitlement to the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel at Crypto.com Arena and the Yaamava’ Platinum Club by San Manuel at Dignity Health Sports Park – two exclusive areas designed to help fans experience the state-of-the art venues at their very best. Located on Suite Level A of Crypto.com Arena, Yaamava’ will engage guests of the Yaamava' Club by San Manuel with elevated dining options, a full bar and seating overlooking the arena, while the Yaamava' Platinum Club by San Manuel at DHSP will continue to offer the LA Galaxy’s Platinum Members access to some of the most sought-after seats in the stadium.

"Our partnership with Yaamava' is an exciting step towards redefining the fan experience and amplifying our commitment to creating unforgettable events for our patrons,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, and L.A. LIVE. “The 'Yaamava' Club by San Manuel' at Crypto.com Arena continues to stand out as a testament to our partnership's enduring impact, serving as a symbol of innovation, excellence and the kind of world-class entertainment both of our organizations are known for."

New elements of the deal include opportunities for the partners to collaborate on cross promotional events at AEG’s properties in Los Angeles as well as at Yaamava’ in the Inland Empire. These events will include VIP LA Kings and Galaxy events at Yaamava’ and watch parties at The 909, Yaamava’s sport bar and grill, bringing fans together from across the I.E. to cheer on the LA Kings, Ontario Reign, and the LA Galaxy.

“Yaamava’ has been an incredible partner through the years and this extended partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our team as we continue to grow the sport of hockey throughout Southern California,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “We look forward to the positive impacts we’ll be able to make in the communities we both call home and the countless moments we’ll continue to share together both on and off the ice.”

As the official casino of the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy, Yaamava’ will continue to engage fans as a title night sponsor of one regular season home game per year at Crypto.com Arena and DHSP during which it will shine a light on the rich cultural heritage of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Yaamava’ recently hosted its annual title night game during the LA Kings’ Native American Heritage Night at Crypto.com Arena followed by a similar forthcoming title night with the LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS season.

“Our long-standing partnership with Yaamava’ has been instrumental in helping us deliver the ultimate game day experience to our guests,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “We look forward to this next step in our partnership and continuing our work together to create many more years of lasting memories for our fans.”

Over the years, Yaamava’ and AEG have dedicated their efforts to giving back to Southern California communities, with a special focus on uplifting residents of the Inland Empire where Yaamava’ is based. Their joint efforts have included impactful LA Kings and LA Galaxy youth clinics, numerous LA Kings events in partnership with community partners such as the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House and the Boys and Girls Club Inland Empire, school beautification projects for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Elementary School and others, and most recently the creation of an all-inclusive playground built to help end play space inequality for youth in San Bernardino.

Moving forward, community will remain at the forefront of this partnership’s values and the expanded agreement will enable both AEG and Yaamava’ to make an even greater impact on the local communities that support them. In the future, Yaamava’ in partnership with the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation will continue to collaborate on joint community initiatives during the regular NHL season. Yaamava’ will also co-create custom grassroots programs designed to enrich the Inland Empire in partnership with the LA Galaxy.

ABOUT YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2023 USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE’s premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.