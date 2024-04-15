Vecima’s Open CDN™ Solution Now Supports On-Network Delivery to Evolution Digital Android TV Devices

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Denver-based Evolution Digital, a leading provider of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings, now offers the option for service providers using Vecima’s MediaScale Open CDN™ solution to host software and firmware updates for millions of customers worldwide via the Evolution Device Manager (eDM™).

Evolution Digital’s eDM back-office is a hosted, cloud-based solution that enables service providers to remotely manage, control, and diagnose Android TV™ devices, as well as deliver bulk software and firmware upgrades. The availability of Vecima’s MediaScale Open CDN optimizes deploying applications and builds within the providers’ network, which facilitates controlled and timely rollouts. Service providers may make use of on-net prioritization via virtual local area network (VLAN) tagging.

Firmware and software releases can be hundreds of megabytes which may present a significant traffic burden on a provider’s network when delivered using traditional public CDNs. Vecima provides, installs, manages, and monitors MediaScale Open CDN edge caches, placing the download image files deep inside providers’ networks – nearly eliminating network congestion and improving download times. Designed for the demands of streaming video, the MediaScale Open CDN solution employs Open Caching, a non-proprietary API specification developed by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).

“Vecima’s MediaScale Open CDN avoids the need for cloud distribution which streamlines network utilization and reduces congestion,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President, Content Delivery & Storage at Vecima. “Now, Evolution Digital and Vecima customers may deploy set-top box updates faster, and free up the providers’ networks for high-quality video streaming.”

“Evolution Digital is thrilled to work with Vecima to offer an enhanced network delivery option to allow our service provider partners to more efficiently upgrade their fielded Android TV devices,” said Sean O’Neil, Director of Engineering and Support at Evolution Digital. “Combining our eDM back-office with Vecima’s Open CDN unlocks the best and most efficient user experience.”

Vecima’s Open CDN solution delivers video streaming at the highest available bitrates, with zero rebuffering and at an energy-efficient 235 Mbps per watt, while providing the lowest cost of ownership available.

Vecima will demonstrate the MediaScale Open CDN solution at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, April 14-17, in Booth W2643.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at www.vecima.com.