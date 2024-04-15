Generational Group Advises E&M International in its Sale to Chenega

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client E&M International, Inc. to Chenega Corporation. The acquisition closed April 1, 2024.

Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, E&M International (EMI) is a low voltage special system contractor supporting the design, installation, and service of fire alarm systems and clean agent suppression systems. The Company provides equipment sales as well as turnkey system installations. EMI provides equipment from the best manufacturers in the fire alarm and suppression business. The Company is an authorized dealer of products by Gamewell FCI (by Honeywell), AutoCall, FIKE, Kidde, Janus, and FireTrace. The Company’s service department operates 24/7, 365 days per year.

Chenega Corporation is an Alaska Native Village corporation that works in the diverse government services contracting marketplace supporting defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This business model is executed through a family of companies under four strategic business units. Each business unit is responsible for the execution of its strategy and operational performance. EMI will be within Chenega’s security branch, Chenega Security Strategic Business Unit, which is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

“We are excited about bringing EMI and its great employees into the Chenega family,” said Tim Lamb, President of Chenega Security Strategic Business Unit.

“The acquisition of EMI truly enhances our ability to continue to provide world class services and support to our customers,” Lamb added.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway, and Randy Bernard, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with support from Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, James Carr established the initial relationship with EMI.

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

For more information visit https://generational.com/.