AF Group Joins Triple-I as Its Latest Member

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AF Group has joined the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) as its most recent member. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, and licensed in 50 states, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies provide specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide including property, commercial auto, assumed reinsurance, fronting, trucking, assigned risk pools, wholesale operations, liability, third party administration operations, as well as workers’ compensation.

“AF Group is a driving force in the specialty solutions market, and the Triple-I is honored to have the support of such an important organization,” said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. “As a Triple-I member, AF Group can draw on a distinguished team of economists, actuaries, researchers, and communications experts for impartial, fact-based information, analysis and guidance.”

Triple-I members receive members-only quarterly industry economic and underwriting forecast reports and may reproduce Triple-I members-only editorial content for redistribution to management, employees, agents, and policyholders. They also are given a discounted registration fee for the annual Joint Industry Forum, which is scheduled for November 19-20, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

“Among the biggest concerns for insurers today are rate adequacy, inflation, climate change and economic uncertainty,” said Lisa Corless, President and CEO, AF Group. “Aligning with the Triple-I is an ideal way to foster our unique position in the marketplace and to address these ongoing concerns,” noted Corless, a former board chair of the National Council on Compensation Insurance and a member of C200, a global organization focused on promoting the advancement of women. “We are excited to work with the Triple-I in support of their mission to inform important discussions on the vital role of insurance.”

With more than 50 insurance company members — including regional, super-regional, national, and global carriers — the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) is the #1 online source for insurance information in the U.S. The organization’s website, blog and social media channels offer a wealth of data-driven research studies, white papers, videos, articles, infographics and other resources solely dedicated to explaining insurance and enhancing knowledge.

Unlike other sources, Triple-I’s sole focus is creating and disseminating information to empower consumers. It neither lobbies nor sells insurance. Triple-I offers objective, fact-based information about insurance – information that is rooted in economic and actuarial soundness. Triple-I is affiliated with The Institutes Risk and Insurance Knowledge Group.