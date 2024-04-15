FlightHub Introduces Enhanced Travel Convenience Through an Exclusive Currency Exchange Partnership With ICE

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightHub, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary and a leading Canadian online travel agency, has announced the launch of a new currency exchange offering in partnership with International Currency Exchange (ICE). This new service will provide Canadians with a convenient platform to access reliable currency exchange services and offer better exchange rates when ordering foreign currency.

FlightHub is the first online travel agency in North America to offer currency exchange reservations directly in the booking flow. Adding product options that simplify travel management is just another way FlightHub is working to improve Canadians' travel experience.

Competitive Currency Exchange Rates

FlightHub and ICE are committed to providing seamless currency exchange services to all travellers. This ensures that individuals can conveniently convert their currency upon arrival or departure at applicable Canadian airports, either before or after security. By purchasing foreign currencies from ICE via FlightHub, Canadians will save up to 60% on regular collection fees per transaction, making the process not only convenient but also cost-effective, particularly amidst currency rate fluctuations.

Click, Collect, and Go

This new service offering allows customers to reserve currency before their trip in less than three minutes through the FlightHub website, then pick up currency at one of ICE’s collection points. ICE also provides customers with a contact center providing customer support and assistance to ensure a smooth reservation experience. Once Canadians reach their selected collection point, the cash is ready and waiting for pick up.

An additional advantage is the absence of an obligation to acquire foreign currency through ICE if circumstances change. Customers do not pay for foreign currency until they arrive at the ICE kiosk. Consequently, should customers opt out of utilizing ICE's services, they do not incur any financial loss, as this flexibility is integrated into the purchase procedure.

“Purchasing foreign currency can be tedious, especially when having to travel to a bank or other exchange businesses,” says Henri Chelhot, CEO of FlightHub. “Our mission at FlightHub is to provide practical solutions for Canadians to alleviate common travel stressors. Partnering with ICE to introduce a seamless currency option to the Canadian market aligns with our commitment to offer accessible and convenient travel experiences.”

“Cash is an essential part of any traveller’s wallet, and we are thrilled to be partnering with FlightHub to provide this value to customers,” says Shamir Desai, ICE President. “This partnership is in line with our goal to maintain our leadership and our vision to create opportunities to facilitate currency conversion in Canada.”

About FlightHub

FlightHub™, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary, is a leading North American online travel agency (OTA) based in Montreal, Canada. FlightHub proudly serves millions of Canadians each year, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. FlightHub's goal is to offer travellers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries, and exceptional customer service. The leading online travel agency (OTA) believes that broadening travel possibilities and connecting people across borders increases human consciousness, reduces fear, and inspires positive change. Founded in 2012, FlightHub has facilitated more than 30 million connections.

About International Currency Exchange (ICE)

International Currency Exchange (ICE) is a foreign exchange provider that you can count on. Your travel money is important to us, which is why we do everything we can to help your purchase go smoothly. We believe that you should be able to concentrate on what matters - enjoying your time away. Experienced, secure and reliable, we have been taking the hassle out of foreign exchange for over 40 years.