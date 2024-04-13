Cleveland Diagnostics Signs Distribution Agreement with Dow BioMedica to Bring Prostate Cancer Test, IsoPSA, to Korea

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Diagnostics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers has signed a distribution agreement with Dow BioMedica, a trusted distributor of life science solutions for biotechnology, clinical research organizations, and universities. Under this agreement, Dow BioMedica will exclusively distribute Cleveland Diagnostics’ IsoPSA prostate cancer test in Korea.

The IsoPSA test is a breakthrough in prostate cancer risk stratification. Unlike traditional prostate cancer tests that measure the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), IsoPSA interrogates the structure of PSA to assess whether those proteins were likely produced by cancer cells, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and subsequently reducing unnecessary biopsies. IsoPSA empowers physicians with actionable insights to better inform biopsy decisions.

Dow BioMedica is known for its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art life science solutions and is ideally positioned to introduce IsoPSA to the Korean market. With a strong network of healthcare partners and a track record of bringing transformative technologies to Korea, Dow BioMedica is dedicated to advancing cancer detection and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Arnon Chait, President & CEO of Cleveland Diagnostics, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “ We are thrilled to partner with Dow BioMedica to expand the availability of IsoPSA in Korea. This strategic alliance supports our mission to make IsoPSA accessible to patients worldwide, ensuring men everywhere have the best information available.”

This agreement between Cleveland Diagnostics and Dow BioMedica signifies a significant milestone in the fight against prostate cancer, as it brings together cutting-edge innovation and extensive market reach to address this serious unmet need.

“ We are excited to add IsoPSA to our portfolio of life science offerings,” added Mr. YG Shin, CEO of Dow BioMedica. “ By integrating this groundbreaking technology into our suite of diagnostic solutions, we aim to empower healthcare providers in Korea with advanced tools for early prostate cancer detection.”

About IsoPSA

IsoPSA is a non-invasive, blood-based test that demonstrated in large, multicenter studies superior diagnostic accuracy compared to prostate-specific antigen (PSA), the current standard of care in prostate cancer diagnosis. Cleveland Diagnostics currently offers IsoPSA as a laboratory- developed test (LDT) conducted at its high-complexity, CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. is a cancer biotechnology company that has unlocked the diagnostics power of protein structural change. Its scientists are developing highly efficacious, lab-friendly, affordable diagnostics tests that use proprietary technology to detect cancer earlier. Cleveland

Diagnostics’ revolutionary Solvent Interaction Analysis™ (SIA) technology investigates protein biomarkers at the structure level (as opposed to mere biomarker concentration) in blood, providing better and more clinically relevant insights regarding the protein origin on the cellular level. Cleveland Diagnostics’ portfolio of non-invasive cancer diagnostics will soon expand beyond its novel IsoPSA prostate cancer test to breast cancer, lung cancer, and other diseases.

Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

About Dow BioMedica

Dow BioMedica is one of the leading diagnostic companies in Korea, and has been developing diagnostic market with novel biomarkers and new technologies e.g. next generation sequencing technology, free light chain assays, chromogranin A assay, and more. Learn more at https://www.dowbiomedica.co.kr/sub/index.php