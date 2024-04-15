Celigo and TikTok Shop Partner to Unlock New Opportunities for Retailers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celigo, the leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for both IT and business users, has partnered with TikTok Shop, a collaboration that provides unparalleled benefits for retailers. By integrating TikTok Shop with Celigo's powerful Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), retailers can streamline their operations, enhance visibility, and elevate the shopping experience for their customers. This collaboration underscores Celigo’s commitment to optimizing social commerce operations and enhancing the overall shopping experience for consumers.

A recent independent study commissioned by Celigo found that a quarter of all consumers surveyed use TikTok to research products before they buy. With TikTok's unparalleled reach and engagement, retailers can tap into a vast audience of potential customers and convert them into loyal buyers. But it's not just about increasing sales. By integrating with TikTok Shop through Celigo's iPaaS, retailers can also improve their overall operational efficiency.

"Celigo is thrilled to join forces with TikTok Shop to address the growing social commerce landscape," said Mark Simon, VP of Strategy at Celigo. "This partnership will empower ecommerce businesses to integrate TikTok Shop across their tech stack for enhanced automation and scalability, ultimately empowering retailers to open a powerful new sales channel as well as provide a perfect shopper experience.”

The TikTok Shop Connector by Celigo is designed to keep data current and synced across various applications, including product data management, order management, fulfillment, and accounting. This innovative solution will help businesses leverage the power of social commerce, drive customer engagement, and ultimately boost sales and revenue.

Furthermore, this collaboration provides retailers with access to comprehensive insights that can drive informed decision-making. With the ability to harness the power of automation, retailers can gain valuable intelligence about market trends, consumer behavior, and product performance, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that fuel growth and innovation.

This partnership exemplifies Celigo's unwavering commitment to empowering retailers with innovative and scalable integration solutions that drive success in the competitive ecommerce landscape. By joining forces with TikTok Shop, Celigo continues to pave the way for retailers to thrive in an ever-evolving digital marketplace.

Celigo will be showcasing the TikTok Shop Connector at the SuiteConnect UK event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn first-hand how this new integration can enhance their ecommerce operations and improve customer satisfaction.

For more information about Celigo’s TikTok Shop integrations, please visit the Celigo marketplace or the Celigo blog.

About Celigo:

Celigo is a modern integration and automation platform (iPaaS) on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, a 2024 Gartner Customer Choice for iPaaS, a G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI.

About TikTok Shop

Powered by TikTok's unique discovery engine, TikTok Shop enables brands and creators to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok, through a suite of in-app shopping touchpoints.