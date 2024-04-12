Sally Hansen Names Duke University Basketball Star Jared McCain as New Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) – Sally Hansen, leading nail color and care brand, announces its first groundbreaking sports partnership with college basketball sensation Jared McCain. Known for his dynamic presence both on and off the court, McCain's unique style and fearless self-expression have captured the attention of millions, making him the perfect ambassador for Sally Hansen's innovative line of nail products.

This collaboration marks a historic moment for the brand as it represents Sally Hansen’s first-ever NIL sponsorship deal with an athlete. As the landscape of collegiate athletics evolves, Sally Hansen is leading the charge in embracing individuality and inspiration within the realm of sports sponsorships.

Jared McCain, a standout player for his college basketball team, has garnered widespread acclaim for his exceptional skills on the court. Along with his unapologetic embracing of nail polish as part of his personal style, Jared has captured the hearts of millions of fans. Through a social media following that rivals some of the biggest names in sports, McCain has become a trailblazer, inspiring others to express themselves authentically.

In a statement regarding the partnership, Senior Vice President of Coty US Consumer Beauty, Kevin Shapiro, remarked "at Sally Hansen, we create accessible salon-quality products and believe individuals should feel empowered to express their creativity and personality. Jared McCain caught our eye with his striking nail styles, showcasing his vibrant self-expression, all while simultaneously shining as a standout player on the court. He’s continued to remain true to himself, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Sally Hansen family."

As part of the collaboration, McCain will serve as a brand ambassador for Sally Hansen, promoting inclusivity and self-expression both within the sports community and beyond. Together, Sally Hansen and Jared McCain aim to redefine the boundaries of traditional sports sponsorships and inspire a new generation to embrace their individuality without fear.

