Interim HealthCare Inc. Wins Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award in Video Category

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation’s leading network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and medical staffing services, has won an Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award in the video or television campaign category for its entry, “Making Memories at Every Stage in Life: One Veteran’s Hospice Story.” The program, hosted by Aging Media Network, seeks to recognize the home health, hospice, and skilled nursing industry’s best marketing and advertising.

See the full video, Making Memories at Every Stage in Life: One Veteran’s Hospice Story, here.

The award-winning campaign video produced by Optimum Productions features the story of Greg, a U.S. Navy veteran and avid fisher from northern Wisconsin living with Parkinson’s disease. With the ingenuity and support of Greg’s caregiver from Interim HealthCare of Madison, Greg had the opportunity to spend one more day on a boat with a fishing pole in hand alongside his family. The excursion was made possible thanks to a partnership with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a nonprofit providing charitable services benefitting veterans through outdoor adventures. This meaningful opportunity gave Greg and his family a moment and memory to cherish for years to come.

The video campaign was made available as a marketing asset to all Interim HealthCare franchise locations throughout November 2023 in honor of Veterans Day. The package included first-person interviews, visual content of the fishing excursion and both long- and short-form storytelling suitable for electronic distribution and social media promotion. In addition to telling a moving story about one person’s experience, the video was also effective at dispelling myths about hospice and highlighted the importance of volunteerism in conjunction with hospice care.

"At Interim HealthCare of Wisconsin, we believe in a life-affirming approach to hospice care. It is time to dispel the myths of hospice and look for ways to infuse life into every stage of the journey,” said Steven Alessandro, co-owner of Interim HealthCare and Hospice of Wisconsin. “It was our honor to partner with our local arm of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance organization to serve Greg, a man who had dedicated his life to this country, and his family that supported him."

With the hospice industry expected to grow in 2024 from $4.21 billion to $4.73 billion, Interim HealthCare’s hospice services remain in high demand. In addition to providing world-class clinical care, Interim HealthCare has been providing individualized, coordinated hospice care to bring safety and comfort to patients and families for over 50 years. The company’s hospice care team is devoted to addressing emotional and spiritual needs to help end-of-life patients and families find comfort and joy when it’s needed most. This starts with developing a personalized hospice care plan that honors a loved one’s wishes, priorities, and goals during the end-of-life journey. Interim HealthCare also focuses on centering families within a broad network of trained healthcare professionals capable of providing a full range of services.

"Just because hospice is at the end of life doesn’t mean it is the end of living. Hospice can be a fulfilling, dignified experience. Our Interim HealthCare franchise partners are deeply connected to their communities and focus on providing the highest level of clinical excellence at every stage of life," said Paul Mastrapa, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. Ranked number one for the sixth year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care to 190,000 people each year, as well as telehealth and care coordination services, to meet a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and medical staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.