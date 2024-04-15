Brightwell Announces Acqui-Hire from Design, Development, and Innovation Firm Three Five Two

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced today the strategic acqui-hire of 23 full-time professionals from strategy, design and research firm Three Five Two in a major expansion of its high-tech talent.

This acqui-hire marks a significant step forward for Brightwell and will bolster its capabilities in technical product design, product development, and innovation and will strengthen Brightwell’s ability to deliver reliable cross-border payment solutions.

“Over the last three years, Brightwell has demonstrated exceptional prowess in conceptualizing and introducing cutting-edge payment solutions, effectively addressing the intricate challenges inherent in cross-border payouts, disbursements, and remittances," stated Larry Hipp, Chief Executive Officer at Brightwell. "At a time when many tech companies are tightening their belt, we are embracing the addition of the Three Five Two team. This staff expansion will enable us to accelerate our current development trajectory, propelling us towards even greater innovation and success in the future."

The Three Five Two talent joining Brightwell is a diverse team of strategists, researchers, designers, and technologists who’ve earned a reputation for expertise in fostering accelerated growth for enterprises. Leveraging their unique capabilities, including the rapid prototyping of concepts, marketing, expedited product ideation, and swift development of market-ready offerings, the Three Five Two talent acquisition will enable Brightwell to address emerging market opportunities with agility and precision.

