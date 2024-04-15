Siemens commits to full digitization in Guarantee Management with Digital Vault Services

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Vault Services:

Siemens chooses Digital Vault Services (DVS) for guarantee digitization.

Collaboration with Digital Vault Services reflects Siemens commitment to innovation and efficiency.

DVS’s Guarantee Vault Platform enables Siemens to optimize workflow efficiency and enhance security in guarantee management.

Siemens, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare, chooses Digital Vault Services for guarantee digitization, reflecting its dedication to innovation and efficiency. Through the integration of Digital Vault Services' innovative Guarantee Vault Platform (GVP), Siemens propels its digital transformation journey within its Guarantee Business, leveraging technology to optimize operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

The adoption of the Guarantee Vault will empower Siemens for streamlined and digitized guarantee processes. With GVP integrated into its operations, Siemens will benefit from GVP’s unchallenged capabilities to seamlessly connect to the entire guarantee ecosystem including all bank and insurance partners.

Gerhard Heubeck, Global Head Trade Finance Advisory at Siemens, commented, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Digital Vault Services. As an active member of the working group, we have always been convinced of GVP's capabilities to significantly improve our collaboration and communication with our financial partners and to eliminate time-consuming, manual and paper-based processes. By leveraging GVP's innovative features, we can now engage in efficient, fast, and paperless interactions, while fully digitizing the end-to-end process from our organization through our financial partners to our valued customers. “

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Siemens, a key member of the working group that contributed to the development of our Guarantee Vault Platform," said Ludger Janßen, Co-CEO of Digital Vault Services. "Siemens commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to digitize the entire guarantee ecosystem and helps with the digital transformation of the financial industry. Together, we will drive significant advancements in guarantee processing efficiency and security."

Jaime Gimeno, Co-CEO of Digital Vault Services added: "With digital guarantees issued, secured and safekept on Guarantee Vault, Siemens and its customers are well positioned to achieve maximum efficiency and transparency. We do all this using best in class technology secured to ISO 27001 standards to keep our customers safe. We welcome Siemens to our network and look forward to working with them on their digitization journey."

About Digital Vault Services

Digital Vault Services GmbH revolutionizes the guarantee journey with its Guarantee Vault, boosting complete digitization. This solution offers a seamless, paperless experience, transforming the guarantee ecosystem end to end. Applicants can request all types of guarantees globally within one central tool, while banks and insurers securely issue and store guarantees. Beneficiaries enjoy seamless interaction and can manage and access the guarantees anytime. Innovative features such as beneficiary read confirmation and pre-approved wording libraries enhance processing speed, transparency, and efficiency. With top-tier security standards and API integration for seamless connectivity, DVS ensures a robust solution for all guarantee- business needs.

Founded in 2018 through collaboration with 16 industry participants, banks and insurers, Digital Vault Services has rapidly evolved. Since its launch in 2021, Guarantee Vault has gained strong traction in Germany and is now expanding into other European markets, including the Nordic countries, where future presence has already been announced. The company’s headquarters are located in Munich, Germany.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com