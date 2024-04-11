Leading California Cannabis Brands Falcon and Maven Leverage Nabis’ Logistics Platform to Advance Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, a suite of well-respected California cannabis companies, including Falcon, one of the largest producers and house of brands on the market, and Maven, an award-winning connoisseur brand focused on breeding high-caliber genetics, announced agreements with the leading third-party fulfillment platform, Nabis. This announcement marks a trend among the largest operators in California’s turbulent and growing market to relieve pressure and continue to enhance scalability with tech-forward, data-driven, streamlined distribution services like those offered by Nabis.

Falcon is one of the largest producers of cannabis products in California, and its portfolio of leading brands—Cru Cannabis, High Garden, Jetpacks, Littles and Zip—have remained in high demand across the state since 2017, despite ongoing market fluctuations.

“Since our inception in 2017, we’ve created and maintained best in class processes that elevate customer satisfaction, consistently delivering a wide assortment of products that stay ahead of consumer trends,” said Steve Gutterman, CEO of Falcon. “Our partnership with Nabis provides an additional layer of support that will help us continue to meet the needs of our valued customers up and down California. Adding Nabis into the fold as a distribution option will allow us to provide elevated service to retailers and, ultimately, consumers.”

Partnerships with third-party distributors, especially in cannabis markets such as California, which are riddled with unique challenges, allow operators to focus on what really matters—consumers. With over two decades of serving consumers in the industry, Maven cultivates premium, exotic indoor cannabis. Maven’s passion, respect for the plant and extensive knowledge of the industry drive the team to continually elevate the cannabis experience.

“Navigating the inevitable challenges of the industry requires extreme resilience, continual adaptability, strong partnerships and finding a way to differentiate yourself in a saturated market,” said Mike Covington, COO of Maven. “Maven drives its pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation beyond just products—we want to normalize and accentuate the transformative power of cannabis. Partnerships that help us continue executing our vision and align with our values are a crucial factor for Maven’s growth strategy and long-term success.”

As the California market continues to evolve, brands like Falcon and Maven are turning to tech-forward solutions like Nabis’ marketplace to make data-driven business decisions, increase logistical efficiencies, cut costs and streamline supply chain management to scale further across the state and beyond.

Access to third-party management tools like Nabis Marketplace and Nabis Capital arm brands like Falcon and Maven with added sales insights, streamlined wholesale ordering and reliable financial resources to facilitate consistent cash flow. As demand for broader statewide distribution channels increases, expansions to new markets are also on the horizon for many California players. This added layer of support allows brands to deliver their best-in-class products to California consumers while also paving the way for them to expand into new markets.

“California’s market holds some of the most sought-after cannabis brands in the industry, and these recent additions to our platform speak to a greater market need for robust third-party fulfillment models, like ours, designed to service an ever-changing, evolving industry,” said Brian Dewey, VP of Revenue of Nabis. “Our goal at Nabis is to offer a suite of resources that eliminate common operational pain points, amplify our partners’ existing success, and support their future growth into new markets. We're honored to be adding such vital players like Falcon and Maven, among many others, to our ecosystem.”

In addition to Falcon and Maven, Nabis recently added Drops, Ball Family Farms, Bear Humboldt and Ursa Extracts to its marketplace. Learn more about Nabis’ wholesale platform at nabis.com.

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesale platform, servicing over 300 brands. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is on a mission to build the most powerful licensed cannabis wholesale platform with a multi-channel fulfillment network that simplifies cannabis commerce for brands and retailers anywhere in the world. Nabis is the largest licensed wholesaler in the industry, having supported numerous exclusive brands and retailers transact over $1B worth of cannabis products in major states across the nation. As Nabis continues its national expansion, the privately-held multistate operator utilizes its experience in the world’s largest legal cannabis markets and offers its partners an online wholesale marketplace with best-in-class fulfillment, payment processing, financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Ning and Lee’s work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2023, and on Fast Company’s list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. Learn more: nabis.com