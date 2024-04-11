Somfy Systems Earns License to the Works with WELL Trademark

DAYTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somfy Systems, the world’s largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, today announces that it has attained the Works with Well trademark for its Motors and Controls for Motorized Window Shades through a licensing program offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) . The new trademark demonstrates Somfy’s motors for window shades align with four health strategies including L05.2 Daylight Design and 3 Materials Features within the WELL Building Standard (WELL)™.

WELL is the world’s leading standard that focuses on advancing people’s health and well-being with a library of holistic, evidence-based strategies applicable across buildings, organizations and communities. Developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL outlines key building-level interventions and organizational strategies across 10 concept areas: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

The new trademark acknowledges how Somfy’s solutions are fostering healthier occupant environments through innovative product solutions, meeting the highest standards of performance and efficiency by creating indoor spaces that promote wellness and productivity. Somfy’s Motors and Controls work to support the WELL Building Standard’s Light and Materials concept and align with L05.2, X05.1, X06.2, X07.2 feature specifications. These alignments mean the product can contribute to the achievement of the following WELL features(s):

L05.2 Integrate Solar Shading

X05.1 Select Compliant Interior Furnishings

X06.2 Restrict VOC Emissions from Furniture, Architectural and Interior Products

X07.2 Select Products with Enhanced Ingredient Disclosure

“We are pleased to share the exciting news that Somfy has attained the Works with Well designation, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering healthier occupant environments through innovative product solutions. This designation is a testament to our dedication to providing products and solutions that not only meet but exceed the highest standards of performance and efficiency. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the collective effort and expertise of our team,” said Ty Saville, VP of Commercial Specification, Partnerships and Lobbying at Somfy North America.

IWBI granted the license to Somfy Systems to use the Works with WELL trademark after Somfy submitted an application to IWBI and underwent a third-party document review to confirm that the following specific products and features meet the requirements for the license required by IWBI:

Motors and Controls for Motorized Window Shades

In addition, Somfy Systems is now an IWBI member, joining a network of global brands excited to support the WELL movement by sharing expertise and solutions that advance people’s health and well-being.

Launched in 2022, the Works with WELL trademark licensing program recognizes products and solutions that contribute to the achieving of specific features in the WELL Standard, the leading global standard for health. The Works with WELL trademark indicates specific alignment between an eligible product and at least one WELL feature or threshold, thereby informing the market about solutions available to support organizations advancing people-first places. Eligibility to use this trademark does not suggest products with this distinction guarantee the achievement of WELL Certification, a WELL Rating or any standalone WELL feature.

Driven by the global demand for healthier places and healthier organizations that support people to thrive, WELL adoption has grown exponentially since its launch in 2014. As of August 2022, WELL strategies have been used in 4 billion square-feet of spaces, supporting the health and well-being of an estimated 17 million people in more than 36,000 locations spanning over 120 countries.

For more information on Somfy’s WELL certified products, please visit https://directory.wearewell.com/product-group/9a8c919f-72ca-455a-9ef5-062059ef1ab4

About Somfy Systems, Inc.

For over 50 years, Somfy has been pioneering innovative motorization and automated solutions for window coverings and exterior shading products. With comfort, ease of use, security, and sustainability in mind, our seamless and connected solutions are designed to help people make the move to living spaces impactful for humans and with a reduced impact on nature. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com.

About International WELL Building Institute™

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and its WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Equity Rating, WELL Equity, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.