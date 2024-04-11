Related Group and GTIS Partners Unveil Viceroy Brickell, Launch Sales for Standalone Branded Residences in Miami’s Most Coveted Address

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real estate industry leaders Related Group and GTIS Partners, along with renowned luxury hospitality company Viceroy, today launched sales for Viceroy Brickell - The Residences (Viceroy Brickell). Viceroy’s inaugural standalone residential endeavor introduces a fresh infusion of style and allure to Brickell’s global financial hub — with interiors by the award-winning studio Meyer Davis and architecture by the globally renowned Arquitectónica.

Emerging from the One Brickell complex, at the gateway of Brickell Avenue and the Miami River, Viceroy Brickell brings a higher level of global culture, style, and hospitality experience to Miami’s most exciting community. In addition to ample shopping, entertainment and culinary options, Brickell’s proximity to public transit has also made it one of the state’s most walkable communities, with easy access to the Metromover, the Underline, and a network of pedestrian and cycling paths. This has led to the area being recognized as one of the best places to live in Miami.

"The Brickell neighborhood is among South Florida’s most well-known and desirable destinations, distilling the very best our region has to offer into a vibrant, cosmopolitan live-work-play community,” said Nick Perez, President of Related Group’s condominium development division. “At Related Group, we've been privileged to witness and contribute to this community’s prominence firsthand. Through the launch of Viceroy Brickell, we extend our commitment to the neighborhood and celebrate our alignment with Viceroy, a brand that embodies elevated experiences, and spaces.”

Viceroy Brickell places residents at the epicenter of commerce and culture, located minutes from MICHELIN-starred restaurants, world-class museums, luxury shopping, five-star hotels and one of the country’s most prosperous job markets — all in the heart of One Brickell’s vibrant, exhilarating neighborhood.

“Miami has emerged as one of the most dynamic cities for business, culture and living in the United States, with the Brickell financial district serving as a critical anchor to its continued prosperity,” said Robert Vahradian, Partner and Head of US Investments for GTIS. “With national and international corporations continuing to open offices in or around greater Downtown, together with world-class shopping and dining in the area, we are incredibly bullish on the near and long-term demand for top-tier, class-A projects like Viceroy Brickell.”

An Urban Retreat

Set in a 45-story glass tower overlooking the glittering Brickell skyline, the Miami River and Biscayne Bay, Viceroy Brickell will offer a collection of 420 residences - including studios, one- and two-bedroom homes - ranging from 485 square feet to 1,286 square feet. The property will also feature two full levels of marquee penthouses and 56 city flats fronting S.E. 5th Street with a first-row view of Brickell’s vibrant urban lifestyle.

As the property’s interior designer, Meyer Davis looked to translate the impeccably chic design sensibility of the Viceroy brand into a fully realized lifestyle offering, with high-tech and high-touch residential spaces complimented by luxurious hotel-grade amenities. The lobby has been designed as a sophisticated destination space that is usable throughout the day with ample natural light, white terrazzo tile, warm oak wood walls and tropically influenced murals. This palette offers subtle Art Deco and Mid-Century references, keeping with the property’s prime Brickell location. The ground floor F&B space feels plush and eclectic, featuring a bronze mirror-clad bar offering espresso by day and martinis by night. Design for the residences focuses on conveying both the warmth and restraint of Miami’s modern aesthetic with clean, intuitive layouts that embody a sense of privacy, relaxation and retreat.

Viceroy Brickell is also home to 37,000 square feet of meticulously curated amenities and robust list of resident services – all managed by the Viceroy Hotel and Residences hospitality team. Among these offerings is an expansive 14th level amenity deck with a heated pool, outdoor spa, poolside cabanas, summer kitchen, pool-side café, bocce court and pristinely landscaped outdoor lounge. The first-class fitness center offers a cardio theater overlooking Miami’s dynamic skyline, along with saunas and custom treatment rooms.

Residents will also have access to One Brickell’s lushly landscaped promenade along the Miami River and a private, resident-only marina. Topping it off, the on-site property offerings are further enhanced through complimentary memberships to the Gran Bay Club in nearby Key Biscayne.

Indoor amenities include a multi-sport simulator studio; resident club room with full-service bar, billiards, humidors and multimedia facilities; wine cellar and tasting room; and private cinema. And — true to Related Group’s ongoing commitment to the arts — a permanent installation of curated, museum-quality contemporary artwork from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection.

A New Viceroy

The sales launch also marks a major milestone for Viceroy, which was acquired by principals of international hospitality investment and management company Highgate in 2023.

“As we continue to refine and reposition the Viceroy brand, we remain committed to pursuing projects that are distinct and special,” said Mark Keiser, President of Viceroy. “Collaborating with Related Group and GTIS Partners on Viceroy Brickell enables us to expand on our future, which will focus on bringing people closer to the stories, places and lifestyle that make our world unique.”

First launched in 2000, Viceroy remains one of the most respected names in luxury hospitality, being named one of Travel + Leisure’s ‘Top 25 Hotel Brands’ in 2023. With locations across eight markets, Viceroy is committed to inspiring global travelers via one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that meld provocative design and intuitive service.

Construction on Viceroy Brickell is now underway, with completion projected in early 2026. Fortune International Realty is the exclusive sales agency for Viceroy Brickell. To learn more, please visit ViceroyBrickellResidences.com.

About Related Group

Established in 1979, Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception more than 40 years ago, the company has built, rehabilitated, and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental, and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest privately owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio worth more than $40 billion. Currently, Related Group has 90+ projects in varying phases of development.

The company has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers, and affordable properties – all built with the goal of positively impacting neighborhoods and improving quality of life across all demographics. Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities’ global culture and streetscapes. For more information, please visit relatedgroup.com.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and partners, Rob Vahradian, Joao Teixeira, Tom Feldstein, Ed McDowell, Robert McCall, Peter Ciganik and Maristella Diniz. The firm manages $4.5 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 215 assets across 45 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About Viceroy

Recently named in the ‘Top 25 Hotel Brands’ on Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. With the recent opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, Viceroy is growing its international portfolio including Viceroy at Ombria Resort Algarve (Portugal) in 2024 and Viceroy Bocas Del Toro Panama in 2026.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram.