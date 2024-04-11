Wow Bao Partners With Flaunt to Become First Fast Casual Restaurant to Integrate Rewards Program With Roblox

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wow Bao is once again setting the standard for innovation with its latest venture into the metaverse, partnering with Flaunt to power the first-ever integration between Roblox, the immersive platform for connection and communication, and a restaurant rewards program. This trailblazing initiative connects Wow Bao's Hot Buns Club rewards program with its new, virtual experience in Roblox, “Dim Sum Palace,” offering U.S.-based users a unique blend of digital and physical rewards.

Wow Bao introduces “Dim Sum Palace” with Exclusive Rewards

Wow Bao–the fast-casual Asian street food concept–has launched an immersive experience and limited-time promotional campaign on Roblox, the popular immersive platform with 71.5 million daily active users (according to Roblox’s Q4 2023 earnings report).

At the heart of the campaign is Dim Sum Palace, a meticulously crafted 3D environment by LA-based production studio, Sawhorse Productions, that brings to life Wow Bao the brand and its aptly coined rewards program, the “Hot Buns Club.”

Upon entering Dim Sum Palace, visitors are welcomed with a vibrant atmosphere featuring a DJ and dance floor, alongside Wow Bao paraphernalia, leading to an intriguing journey through VIP lounges, Momo’s Restaurant, and a hidden speakeasy. Clues scattered throughout the experience guide users to uncover a coveted, limited supply avatar head accessory.

In order to claim the item, unlock a coupon for a free box of Wow Bao at their local grocer, and earn a chance to win free Wow Bao for year, Roblox users must first visit Wow Bao’s campaign website to sign up or sign in to its Hot Buns Club rewards program and connect their Roblox account. While the experience is available to all US-based Roblox users, only those 18-and-up can sign up for the rewards program and ultimately claim the avatar item.

Continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in Fast Casual

Wow Bao is no stranger to innovation. The Chicago-based restaurant concept was one of the first in the industry to introduce self-ordering kiosks in 2010 and has since expanded into dark kitchens, 6,000 grocery stores with frozen products, and in 2023, launched an NFT-based loyalty program, which has now been integrated into its VIP rewards offering.

While not the first fast casual restaurant to build an experience on Roblox, Wow Bao is the first to use Flaunt’s Loyalty Cloud solution to gate avatar items and other perks behind an integration with its rewards program on Roblox.

“Wow Bao has never shied away from being a trailblazer in technology and innovation,” said Geoff Alexander, President and CEO of Wow Bao. “By connecting the Roblox community with our online ordering channels and rewards program, we are inviting new customers to experience our brand, rewarding our most frequent guests, and embarking on something that has never been done. Flaunt and its platform have played an instrumental role in helping us introduce a new generation of consumers to Wow Bao.”

Closing the loop with loyalty & attribution

With help from Flaunt, Wow Bao is poised to acquire new rewards program members with this campaign, which it can later re-engage with personalized content as it rolls out updates to Dim Sum Palace. The campaign will also include Roblox portal ads, an immersive ad format that teleports users from one experience to another experience.

“With Flaunt, brands gain visibility into who is engaging with them on Roblox,” said Connor Kelley, Flaunt co-founder & CEO.

“Now they now have a way to enter the world’s most engaging platform and bring to life a mix of immersive experiences, UGC items, and ads, while having the assurance they can attribute ROI to their investment. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Wow Bao and leveling-up what’s possible in loyalty for restaurants and brands in any vertical exploring Roblox."

Sawhorse also sees this as a critical and complementary tool to immersive experiences and advertising on Roblox.

Nic Hill, co-founder and Head of Interactive at Sawhorse, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Wow Bao and Flaunt on this activation. For a long time, we’ve only been able to share on-platform engagement metrics with our brand partners. Flaunt’s loyalty platform is changing the game. This campaign should be a beacon of what’s possible for brands on Roblox today.”

A steamy experience awaits

For more details on how to participate and explore the culinary wonders of Dim Sum Palace, visit Wow Bao’s official campaign website, social channels, and experience on Roblox.

About Wow Bao

Wow Bao is a fast-casual Asian concept started in 2003 in Chicago and now in nearly 700 locations across the U.S. as well as more than 6,000 grocery stores. Wow Bao is famous for its bao, potstickers, dumplings, rice, and noodle bowls. For more information, please visit www.wowbao.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Flaunt

Flaunt is an enterprise loyalty platform powering the world’s most compelling loyalty experiences. Companies like PepsiCo, Lamborghini, and Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media use Flaunt to run gamified marketing campaigns that drive engagement across channels and platforms, like Roblox. For more information, visit www.flauntloyalty.com.