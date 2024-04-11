Horseware Saddles Up With Barrett Distribution for Long-Term 3PL Partnership

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) since 1941, is excited to announce its new partnership with Horseware, an Irish heritage equestrian product manufacturer. Horseware is significantly expanding its U.S. operations by transitioning from self-operated fulfillment to an exclusive 3PL partnership with Barrett. This supply chain transition will enhance Horseware's overall fulfillment capabilities, allowing them to focus on product innovation, scalability and customer satisfaction. Barrett’s Managed Transportation solution will also be a key component in Horseware’s ongoing success, delivering parcel savings and continued optimization.

"In selecting Barrett as our logistics partner, we were guided by several critical factors," stated Conor Farrelly, Logistics Manager at Horseware. "Barrett’s strategic Mid-Atlantic warehouse location, near the Port of Baltimore, is pivotal for us, especially in light of the challenges posed by the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and the port's closure. Their extensive experience in B2B, retail compliance, e-commerce, wholesales, and proven expertise in apparel fulfillment and handling were equally compelling reasons. Barrett’s resources and experience in NetSuite and retail trading partner integrations align perfectly with our operational needs. These strengths make Barrett an ideal partner for Horseware, ensuring our supply chain remains robust and responsive."

Horseware launched out of the Baltimore region last month, where Barrett handles operations for a strong core of high-growth, Direct-To-Consumer brands.

"We are excited to partner with our newest customer, Horseware, by providing omnichannel (B2B & DTC) warehouse fulfillment services for their fast-growing U.S. operations. It is the first time Horseware will be outsourcing their U.S. fulfillment operations. As a worldwide leader in Equestrian Products, they were very sensitive to finding a partner with the same values and commitment to the best customer experience possible. The Barrett team is excited to be chosen to help support the next phase of Horseware's growth," said Mark Healy, Vice President of Customer Solutions.

Horseware, established for its innovative equestrian products, offers a range of items designed with the well-being of horses in mind. Their collection includes high-quality turnout blankets, therapy products, leather goods, and accessories. Horseware's turnout blankets are particularly notable, and they are available in various strengths and materials, including durable polyester, polypropylene, and ultra-strong Ballistic Nylon for maximum protection. Their products also feature advanced technologies like Aqua Trans, Vari-Layer, and No-Fly Zone™, ensuring horses are comfortable, protected, and well-cared for in all weather conditions. Additionally, Horseware provides a versatile liner system that allows for easy adjustments to meet the changing needs of horses throughout the seasons.

Horseware's collaboration with Barrett reinforces the equestrian brand's premium status in the industry. Known for its innovative and functional products, Horseware will leverage Barrett's expansive North American logistics network to meet the market's growing demands. Additionally, this partnership will allow Horseware to combine large-scale production with a personalized touch, ensuring that each customer receives exceptional service.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions, and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to care about your business deeply. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About Horseware

Horseware Products LTD was established in Dundalk, Ireland, in 1985. Pioneering with the Rambo Original, they set a new equestrian rug design and functionality standard. Today, Horseware stands as the world's most trusted producer of horse rugs, maintaining a reputation for innovation, quality, and durability, overseen by founders Tom & Carol MacGuinness.