BlackRock and Santander Partner on $600 Million Private Infrastructure Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Santander today announced that funds and accounts managed by BlackRock will provide financing on a $600 million diversified portfolio of infrastructure credit across communications, energy, power and transportation sectors via a structured transaction.

BlackRock’s private debt franchise provides differentiated, flexible and scalable financing solutions to a broad network of global financial institutions and corporate relationships. Through the breadth of BlackRock’s over $50 billion of infrastructure client AUM across equity, debt, and solutions, the firm has built one of the market’s leading infrastructure debt franchises, sourcing, structuring and managing client assets with the potential for income generation.

“ Our infrastructure debt franchise aims for win-win financing transactions that solve the needs of financial institutions and corporates, while generating returns for long-term investors. We have a longstanding relationship with Santander and look forward to providing flexible capital to support the growth of its global project finance franchise and all sectors of the burgeoning infrastructure economy,” said Gary Shedlin, Vice Chairman, BlackRock.

“ We are pleased to announce this transaction, which underscores our commitment to private debt mobilization. By proactively rotating our assets, we not only strengthen our financial position but also generate capital for additional profitable growth. This approach is fundamental to our strategy of sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders," commented José García Cantera, Group Chief Financial Officer at Banco Santander.

