RingCentral Named an Official Enterprise Cloud Communications Partner of the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) - a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions - and the San Francisco Giants today announced a multi-year partnership. RingCentral is the Giants newest enterprise cloud communications partner - transforming the organization’s business communications to elevate employee and fan engagement. RingCentral branding will now be on the scoreboard and signage in the dugouts and bullpens at Oracle Park.

The Giants will use RingCentral’s flagship solutions - including RingEX™ and a RingCentral Contact Center solution. The migration to RingCentral’s reliable cloud-based platform will enhance Giants employee collaboration, deliver significant cost savings and efficiencies and transform the fan customer experience with quicker response times, enhanced call reliability and more.

“Our partnership with RingCentral provides the Giants with more streamlined internal business operations functions than ever before,” said Bill Schlough, CIO of the San Francisco Giants. “With RingCentral’s innovative communications solutions, we can continue our focus on what matters most – providing our fans with unmatched game day experiences and playing good baseball.”

"With our roots in the Bay Area, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with the San Francisco Giants as we take their business communications to the next level with our cloud platform," said Carson Hostetter, Chief Revenue Officer, RingCentral. "We look forward to helping the Giants deliver a best-in-class communications experience that connects the Giants team to their fans."

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 141-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 66 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music’s biggest acts, including Dead & Company, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.