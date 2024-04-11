POWERADE and Girls Inc. Join Forces to Inspire Young Women to Lead and Reach Their Full Potential Both On and Off the Court

WHITESTONE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POWERADE proudly announced today a new partnership with Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Together, POWERADE and Girls Inc. are teaming up to help young women reach their full potential through physical activity, mental resilience, and overall well-being. This collaboration represents POWERADE’s commitment to supporting organizations that provide leadership development for girls and youth.

Through this partnership, POWERADE will provide funding for Girls Inc. programs, which promote teamwork, leadership skills and equitable access to sports.

To kick-off the partnership, Girls Inc. unveiled four inaugural “She’s Got More POWERADE Scholarship” recipients, who each received $10,000 for their impressive academic accomplishments and for demonstrating athletic achievement throughout their high school careers.

"POWERADE is a dynamic brand with a deep history in sports and we’re proud to partner with Girls Inc. in an effort to champion the power of sports and the positive impact it has in the long term," said Tom Gargiulo, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition CMO. "We are strong believers that sports can help instill confidence, resilience, and leadership skills. Together with Girls Inc., we hope to equip young girls with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

As the longest-running girls’ leadership organization, Girls Inc. provides mentorship, safe spaces, and skill-building opportunities. These invaluable resources equip girls to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and affect meaningful change in their lives and communities.

"We are delighted to join with POWERADE to leverage the power of sports as we build a new generation of leaders," said Girls Inc. President & CEO Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. "Participating in sports is a pathway to personal success and well-being. There are so many powerful outcomes, from improved physical and mental health to more positive relationships to invaluable teamwork and leadership skills. Powerade's partnership with Girls Inc. will ensure that more girls are equipped to take on and overcome challenges and make valuable contributions to their schools, their communities, and very soon, the workforce."

To amplify the partnership, POWERADE and Girls Inc. will host upcoming activations over the summer to inspire young girls to leverage sports as a foundation to help them succeed and lead. The partnership between POWERADE and Girls Inc. is an exciting step towards fostering opportunities for girls and young women. Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to provide them with the resources needed to thrive.

