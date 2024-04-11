Allegro Senior Living Expands SafelyYou After Reducing Falls by 42%, Driving Conversions in Just Three Months

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegro Senior Living, a leading provider of distinctive retirement communities for discerning seniors, announced the results of their pilot with SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians. Based on their success, Allegro chose to expand SafelyYou to more of its communities.

Allegro sought to address two of the toughest challenges facing senior living organizations, falls and occupancy. Falls are a leading cause of injury and death among older adults and cost operators an average of over $5,000 per incident. Occupancy has shown growth for a 10th consecutive quarter, but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. In just the first three months of implementation, SafelyYou made significant impacts on both issues for Allegro, improving resident safety, reducing costs, and driving move-ins.

Critical fall reductions, crucial fall insights

Using SafelyYou Respond™, Allegro cut falls by 42%. That’s because SafelyYou’s unique combination of world-leading AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts not only detects falls, but reveals the root cause, helping to prevent future falls. When a fall is detected, care staff is immediately notified for assistance. SafelyYou clinicians then partner with on-site staff to analyze fall video and develop the appropriate interventions to reduce fall risk. Fall rate reductions such as this improve resident well-being and quality of life, extend length of stay in senior living, alleviate stress for staff and families, and save money for families and communities.

SafelyYou Respond™ also revealed that 25% of falls were silent falls. Silent falls are true falls where the resident may be injured, but self-recovers, and does not report the incident. These falls put both the resident and the community at risk. The resident may have injuries that go unknown and untreated, and the community can be exposed to unfounded abuse or neglect claims from injuries of unknown origin. According to the 2022 CNA Aging Services Report, these claims average $296,000 per incident. With SafelyYou, Allegro’s silent falls are now seen, and residents get the right care right away, increasing quality of care and mitigating liability.

“We’re proud of our success with Allegro and excited to deliver results for more of their residents, families, and communities with this expansion,” said SafelyYou founder and CEO George Netscher. “Reducing falls and revealing silent falls means we’re furthering our mission of elevating care for seniors, and making a big impact for operators from the start of our partnership is always a priority for SafelyYou.”

Driving move-ins for communities

As part of the pilot, Allegro received marketing support from SafelyYou. In the first 90 days, SafelyYou-specific marketing drove 34 conversions across two communities.

“SafelyYou has made a tremendous difference in our ability to deliver higher-quality care more easily, as well as attract new families with the level of innovative care we can now provide. Which makes the decision to expand an easy one,” said Douglas Schiffer, President & Chief Operating Officer of Allegro Senior Living.

About Allegro Senior Living

Allegro Senior Living specializes in the development and management of luxury retirement communities, bringing over 45 years of experience to its role of providing a vibrant lifestyle for seniors who want and deserve more. The company creates and sustains distinctive senior living communities, each a unique reflection of the surrounding neighborhood and the discerning seniors who choose to make Allegro their home. Allegro Senior Living is backed by the substantial experience of its parent company, St. Louis, Missouri-based Love Companies. Since 1875, the Love Companies have provided dependable and stable service in the finance, commercial real estate, and banking industries. For more information, visit www.allegroliving.com.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, the company continues to solve critical challenges in senior living, from resident falls and ER visits to staffing concerns, LOS, and NOI. All helping ensure that communities reach both their clinical and financial goals.

SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

