Propel Fuels Partners with Road Warrior Travel Center to Open New Flex Fuel E85 Station

Propel is expanding access for Washington drivers to Propel Flex Fuel E85, a more affordable alternative to petroleum that is compatible with all Flex Fuel vehicles and can be used interchangeably with gasoline. (Photo: Business Wire)

WAPATO, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel Fuels, a leading low carbon fuel retailer, has opened the company’s first Flex Fuel E85 station in Washington State, partnering with the Road Warrior Travel Center to introduce a new low cost, high performance fuel choice to the Yakima Valley.

Propel and Road Warrior will celebrate the availability of Flex Fuel E85 with a $1.85/gallon event on Thursday, April 11th and Friday, April 12th at the Road Warrior Travel Center located at 229 Lateral A Road, Wapato, WA 98951 between Yakima, and Wapato on Highway 97.

Propel Fuels is a leading E85 retailer with a network of low carbon fuel stations in California. Propel is now connecting consumers to better fuels in the Pacific Northwest. Beginning in Yakima Valley, Propel is expanding access for Washington drivers to Propel Flex Fuel E85, a more affordable alternative to petroleum that is compatible with all Flex Fuel vehicles and can be used interchangeably with gasoline. Flex Fuel E85 provides a drop-in, easy to use, affordable and high-performance alternative to traditional petroleum fuels. Drivers can check if their vehicle can use Flex Fuel E85 at: https://propelfuels.com/vehicles.

E85 is the fastest growing fuel in California according to the Renewable Fuel Association (RFA). U.S.A. produced ethanol has 44%–52% lower greenhouse gas emissions than gasoline according to the Department of Energy, Argonne National Laboratory.

"Our team is thankful for the opportunity to bring affordable, low carbon fuels to the drivers of Washington state. We are working with Road Warrior and members of the Yakama Nation to bring customers fuels that provide better value and higher performance, while honoring our natural environment," said Rob Elam, CEO of Propel Fuels. "We’re happy to be back home in Washington, where our company was founded almost 20 years ago, bringing the best clean fuels to customers, while promoting sustainability and supporting local economies."

“Road Warrior is proud to be working with Propel Fuels to bring high performance and low emissions Flex Fuel E85 to drivers in Eastern Washington and provide a lower cost fuel option to the Yakima market,” said Kamiakin Wheeler, President of Road Warrior Travel Center.

Propel has re-entered Washington State to provide solutions for the state’s recently implemented Clean Fuel Standard (CFS). Washington’s CFS provides a boost to the low carbon transition, creating a market for the carbon reductions generated by the fuels, making them more valuable to retailers and more affordable to consumers. Propel’s wholesale supply program is a streamlined and easy way for station owners in Washington to add new fuel choices and customers to their stations, increase a station’s fuel volume and bring additional customers to the c-store.

Propel has opened an office in White Salmon, Washington and plans to continue expanding its partnerships with regional station owners to improve access to fast-growing low carbon fuels.

About Propel

Propel is an independent, West Coast company with a mission to connect consumers to better fuels. The company's network of pumps provide access to low carbon fuels such as American-made Flex Fuel E85 and Diesel HPR, renewable diesel. These renewable fuels are more affordable, improve performance and lower carbon emissions in cars and trucks on the road today. More information is available at propelfuels.com.

