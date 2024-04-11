CapIntel Renews Partnership with IG Wealth Management

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for financial advisors, is pleased to announce a renewed five-year partnership with IG Wealth Management (IG).

The existing relationship between IG and CapIntel served as a key driver for the renewal. Since 2021, over 3,000 IG professionals have used CapIntel in their day-to-day workflow, with a particular improvement in streamlining their compliance practices. With this renewal, IG and CapIntel can build upon their strong foundation and continue improving the advisor and client experience.

"We are committed to providing our advisors with the resources and tools they need to deliver outstanding value to our clients," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO at IG Wealth Management. "CapIntel's platform strategically aligns with our vision, empowering our advisors to engage in deeper conversations, simplify compliance, and ultimately deliver richer client experiences."

Furthermore, the renewal agreement includes streamlined workflow integrations through Salesforce, enabling seamless data exchange and further optimizing advisor workflows.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with IG," said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO at CapIntel. "Their commitment to innovation and advisor success perfectly mirrors our own values. We are confident that our partnership will empower their advisors and their clients to achieve even greater heights."

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a North American B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 14,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $128 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024.