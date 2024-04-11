KERV Interactive Partners with Magnite to Deliver AI-Powered Interactive Video Ads Programmatically, at Scale

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KERV Interactive, the leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization, and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, have joined forces to deliver immersive advertising experiences at scale. Marketers can now layer KERV's portfolio of AI-powered interactive and shoppable video capabilities across Magnite’s omnichannel inventory from leading publishers.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for highly immersive, interactive programmatic video solutions, underscoring the need for scalable, data-driven interactive and shoppable advertising solutions that capture audience attention and drive meaningful performance,” said Gary Mittman, Founder and CEO at KERV. “We’ve always allowed advertisers to optimize campaign creative based on audience interaction data, and personalize creative based on viewer interests. This partnership with Magnite will now allow brands to activate these capabilities with unparalleled ease and scale.”

Layering interactivity into video creative has been proven to increase brand favorability, consumer intent, and purchase intent by as much as 1.5x (source: Magna Global). And results can be even higher when that interactivity is enhanced with advanced dynamic AI technology.

“We are at an unprecedented time in digital advertising, where AI has the power to transform consumers’ experiences with the content they love and the brands they care about,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer at Omnicom Media Group. “By connecting KERV’s AI-powered exploration and shoppability solutions with the scaled video supply of Magnite, this partnership helps us future-proof our media investments as part of our larger focus on the intersection of content and commerce.”

With KERV’s interactive ad capabilities now available through Magnite, buyers now have a simple, fast, and efficient path to a curated supply of KERV’s interactive and shoppable creative ad units. Other benefits include streamlined access to KERV’s portfolio of AI-powered interactive and shoppable video formats across OLV and CTV, in addition to cookie-free first-party targeting capabilities based on KERV's unique audience identifiers to ensure contextual relevance and brand safety.

"In today's fiercely competitive media landscape, the ability to dynamically deliver interactive, contextually relevant messages is critical,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “Our partnership with KERV provides clients with direct access to premium ad inventory while their first-party, real-time data automates and streamlines the creative optimization process, driving maximum impact. This is just the beginning of the ways Magnite and KERV will collaborate to bring innovation to our industry that scales quickly, simply, and efficiently.”

About KERV Interactive

KERV Interactive is the leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization. Using patented recognition and correlation technology, our pixel-edge technology captures metadata across every frame in any video, allowing us to identify, analyze and match objects with contextually relevant advertising experiences. These immersive and shoppable solutions empower consumers to learn, explore, and transact through dynamic video, creating deeper relationships and real business outcomes for the world's leading brands and publishers.

For more information, please visit www.kerv.ai.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.