ePS Awarded Contract for GSA Commercial Platforms Program

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eProcurement Services (ePS), a leading provider of innovative e-commerce solutions, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for the Commercial Platforms Program (CPP), a transformative initiative to help the agency modernize federal procurement processes. This significant achievement underscores ePS' dedication to advancing procurement technologies and enhancing efficiencies for government agencies nationwide. The contract solidifies ePS’ national position as a trusted e-procurement and e-commerce solutions leader.

The GSA CPP is designed to leverage commercial e-commerce platforms. ePS will now play a pivotal role in supporting the GSA's mission to streamline purchasing and drive cost savings across the federal government. One of the ePS’ differentiating factors in winning the contract was offering one of the country's largest small business and socioeconomic inclusion programs.

"Becoming a part of the CPP allows us to continue to expand our reach into federal agencies while broadening the opportunities for our small and socioeconomic suppliers to grow,” said David Saroli, CEO at ePS. “The CPP contract is another extension of the benefits we currently provide to the Department of Defense through the Army First Stop and Air Force First Look Programs. This agreement perfectly aligns with our commitment to revolutionizing procurement practices while fostering growth to the small businesses that form the backbone of our economy.”

By leveraging the ePS platform, federal buyers can expect enhanced purchasing experiences, increased transparency, improved compliance with federal acquisition regulations, and an easy way to find small and socioeconomic businesses that meet their needs.

“As a participant in the ePS inclusion program, the opportunity to engage in business with the federal government has been transformative for our company. This enables us to carry forward our passion of serving our country by providing essential products that support their vital missions,” said Stephanie Brown, CEO of military spouse and woman-owned Rosie’s Supply Corps.

"Stephanie is just one example of the many small business suppliers we assist through our programs," says Mary Unsworth, COO at ePS. "We take great pride in promoting small businesses and providing new and streamlined opportunities for the government to allocate spending to these enterprises.”

For more information about ePS, please visit www.eps-one.com or www.ndvsb.com.