Sunlight Financial and IGS Solar Announce New Solar Lease and Loan Solutions in Orange® Portal

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. ("Sunlight Financial"), a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company advancing the clean energy transition, unveiled a solar lease program in partnership with IGS Solar, an affiliate of IGS Energy. The program underscores Sunlight’s focus on consumer choice and best-in-class technology by allowing sales reps and consumers to evaluate lease and loan options in one place to make the best choice for the consumer. The pilot launches in early April, with plans for expansion underway in select states.

" Our collaboration with IGS Solar allows us to offer our partners a solar lease option that complements our existing comprehensive suite of loan products," said Timothy Parsons, CEO of Sunlight Financial. " By integrating this new offering into our Orange® portal, we are making it easier for our partners to empower homeowners with more ways to finance their clean energy aspirations."

This innovative program caters to the growing demand for diverse solar financing options. IT also offers a host of benefits to installers and sales organizations, including a short and simple lease contract, competitive pricing, quick project milestone approvals, fast payments, and a smooth and seamless sales process. Solar installation partners will also benefit from IGS Solar’s dedicated account managers that usher projects efficiently through the pipeline, as well as generous solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) incentive value sharing.

" We’re excited to bring our expertise in solar leasing to this partnership," said Brandon Childers, CEO of ISG Solar. " We believe that our platform, combined with Sunlight Financial's robust network and technology, will drive solar adoption forward."

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a leading technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company that partners with contractors nationwide to offer homeowners financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Leveraging best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise, Sunlight simplifies and streamlines consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

About IGS Energy

IGS Energy is redefining what it means to be an energy retailer. We are leading a transition to a more sustainable energy future for a healthier planet by empowering home and business customers to source the energy that’s right for them, manage their costs and carbon footprint, and protect the systems that keep their homes running efficiently.

As a proudly private company that follows the principles of Conscious Capitalism, we prioritize the needs of our customers, our employees and the communities where we live and work.

IGS Energy offers sustainable technologies and services, including 100% renewable electricity, carbon-neutral natural gas, solar energy systems and other energy-efficiency products. We serve as a trusted advisor to more than 1 million customers nationwide, making an ever-changing and complex industry simpler.

IGS Solar is an affiliate of IGS Energy, since its establishment in 2017, the company has deployed over $1B in residential solar lease and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) assets for over 32,000 customers.