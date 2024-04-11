Bayer and Hologic Collaborating to Deliver Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer and Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration to deliver a coordinated solution for contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM). The two companies will showcase the solution at the annual Society of Breast Imaging Symposium from April 11-14, 2024 in Montreal, Canada.

Contrast-enhanced mammography is a sensitive and relatively low-cost breast imaging modality that can be used to support breast cancer diagnosis and help to guide treatment.1 The offering brings together Hologic’s leading mammography technologies and Bayer’s leading contrast-enhanced mammography contrast delivery system, the MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX Computed Tomography (CT) Injection System. The MEDRAD Stellant FLEX CT Injection System with Certegra® Workstation is the first and only CT injection system 510(k) cleared with an additional contrast-enhanced mammography application. By working together, Hologic and Bayer are streamlining the purchasing process for radiologists and imaging facilities, providing a seamless set-up and ongoing, supportive educational resources.

"We are thrilled to work with Hologic to increase access to this emerging breast imaging modality,” said Sven Schmidt, Head of Region Americas Radiology at Bayer. “Together we will deliver an innovative and coordinated solution for both patients and healthcare professionals alike.”

About Breast Cancer and Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2024 and approximately 42,250 women will die.2

Contrast-enhanced mammography is a breast imaging modality and the value of contrast-enhanced mammography as an adjunct to mammography is affirmed by an increasing number of independent scientific publications. Contrast-enhanced mammography can be performed as part of an everyday clinical practice and used in various clinical settings, such as inconclusive findings in previous imaging procedures.

About Radiology at Bayer

As a true life-science company with a heritage of over 100 years in radiology, Bayer is committed to providing excellence – from innovative products to high-quality services – to support efficient and optimized patient care. Bayer offers a leading portfolio of devices for their precise administration, informatics solutions, and a medical imaging platform delivering access to applications, including those enabled by AI. Bayer’s radiology products generated about €2bn sales in 2023. Bayer is highly committed to research and development, which includes leveraging AI and driving innovation in medical imaging.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator focused on improving the health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections and respiratory illnesses; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index which provides a science-backed data framework for improving women’s well-being.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

