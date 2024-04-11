Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletics Transforms Social Media Strategy With Sprinklr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the athletics program of Louisiana State University (LSU) chose Sprinklr Insights to help strengthen its social media presence. By creating an omnichannel social media strategy, the LSU team generated $13 million in earned value for all social accounts in 2023 and enhanced its ability to understand and engage with LSU fans.

With 21 men's and women's teams in 16 sports — each with multiple social media accounts — LSU Athletics needed a comprehensive and unified social media platform to effectively measure social performance and support strategic content decisions.

Social Listening Drives Strategic Brand Campaigns

LSU Athletics implemented AI-powered Sprinklr Insights to better understand the health of the LSU brand across their entire athletic department.

“Sprinklr is a critical pillar of our brand strategy at LSU Athletics. It’s an intuitive tool that gives incredibly in-depth measurements, as well as 30,000-foot views of what we do, helping us share more aligned and strategic messages,” said Cody Worsham, Chief Brand Officer, LSU Athletics. “Coaches and teams want to see how our social media efforts measure up to what competitors are doing on social. Sprinklr enables us to do that in real time, providing a scouting report to help ensure that we are competing at the highest level.”

With Sprinklr, LSU Athletics is achieving the following:

Generating measurable value. Worsham analyzed individual social media posts and applied a value model based on industry-standard cost-per-thousand metrics to determine that in 2023, LSU Athletics’ social media team generated more than $13 million in accrued value across all its accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok.

“LSU Athletics is a great example of driving tangible, organization-wide impact with a unified, data-driven social media strategy,” said Sprinklr Chief Customer Officer, Scott Harvey. “LSU Athletics highlights the value of comprehensive social media metrics in decision making and we look forward to continuing to provide AI-powered Sprinklr Insights to inform the university’s brand and communications strategy.”

