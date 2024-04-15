Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $249 Million IDIQ Contract for U.S. Marine Corps Organic Precision Fires-Light Program

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a contract worth up to $249 million by the United States Marine Corps for its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program. The new recoverable and reusable loitering munition drone platform will enable rifle squads and platoons to directly engage enemy targets beyond line of sight. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a contract worth up to $249 million by the United States Marine Corps for its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program. The new recoverable and reusable loitering munition drone platform will enable rifle squads and platoons to directly engage enemy targets beyond line of sight. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $249 million by the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command for its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program. The initial delivery order is valued at $12 million.

As described in Marine Corps solicitation statements, Organic Precision Fires-Light is a new system designed to provide rifle squads and platoons with a man-packable “organic, loitering, precision strike capability to engage the enemy beyond the line of sight.”

Teledyne FLIR’s advanced small Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) loitering munition solution has proven highly successful in tests against both moving and stationary armor, vehicles, and dismounted targets. The ability to recover and reuse the new system will lighten the pack load for Marines while increasing their warfighting effectiveness.

“The flexibility, adaptability and breadth of our proposed OPF-L platform will boost small unit lethality across the large target set Marines must confront in today’s battlespace,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We look forward to delivering on this highly advanced technology and working closely with the Marine Corps to augment its force projection – and protection – capabilities.”

Teledyne FLIR will deliver the first 127 loitering munition systems to the Marines for test and evaluation later this summer. The contract has a five-year performance period with a three-year option.

Visit us online to learn more about the wide range of FLIR Defense unmanned aerial systems and advanced payload options.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.