Aegis Software and JUKI Extend Reseller Relationship, Marking Over 23 Years of Collaboration

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software, announces that JUKI Automation, a world-leading provider of automated assembly products and systems and subsidiary of JUKI Corporation, has renewed their reseller relationship with Aegis Software. JUKI Automation reaffirms its commitment to excellence by offering Aegis’ latest state-of-the-art FactoryLogix Digital Manufacturing Engineering solution seamlessly integrated into its unmatched line-level management and optimization software for SMT (Surface Mount Technology) production. This powerful fusion empowers manufacturers to effortlessly convert any BOM, CAD, and Gerber file, igniting unparalleled efficiency in data preparation and catalyzing a streamlined design-to-production journey across the entirety of their operations.

Greg Lefebvre, National Sales Director of JUKI Automation stated, "Our JaNets software solution software package provides managers, supervisors, and engineers with the tools required to run the most efficient production possible. Through our enduring partnership and integration with Aegis' FactoryLogix solution, our customers unlock unparalleled capabilities in data preparation and documentation within the industry. As part of JUKI's steadfast commitment to industrial transformation initiatives, JaNets customers can expand their operational horizons by extending the FactoryLogix footprint with Aegis' comprehensive suite of Manufacturing Operations software solution areas, enabling seamless digitalization across their entire factory."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with JUKI Automation, a longstanding reseller of our CircuitCAM and CircuitCAM Express solutions. Their decision to now offer the FactoryLogix Digital Manufacturing Engineering (DME) solution demonstrates their dedication to providing their customers with the most advanced solutions available," said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. "In today's fast-evolving landscape, customer demands are reshaping the industry's norms, compelling manufacturers to innovate rapidly and deliver seamlessly connected products. This integrated offering enables manufacturers to pivot swiftly, slashing time-to-market and unlocking unprecedented productivity levels. This ongoing collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions through our esteemed partner, JUKI Automation."

About Aegis Software

Aegis Software delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

About JUKI Automation

Juki Automation is an international leader in high-speed SMT Assembly equipment and has shipped more than 50,000 machines worldwide since 1987. Juki has built its global image with a combination of top-quality and high reliability machines with a reputation for world-class service and support that result in the lowest production costs for its customers. Juki machines have about 30 percent U.S. made content by cost. The pioneer of the modular assembly system in 1993, Juki offers flexible solutions designed for both high-volume and high mix environments. Additionally, Juki Automation offers a full line of SMT manufacturing products as well as selective solder and stamp soldering machines plus Advanced Technology through-hole machines. Juki supports one of the largest field service groups in the industry. For more information, visit www.jukiamericas.com