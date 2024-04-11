Estée Lauder Signs Korean Singer and Actress IU as New Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estée Lauder today announced that it has signed acclaimed Korean singer, songwriter and actress, IU, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. IU will be Estée Lauder’s first Korean Global Brand Ambassador and will be featured in campaigns for the brand’s hero franchises, Advanced Night Repair and Double Wear. IU’s first campaign will debut in April 2024. IU joins the current roster of Estée Lauder Global Ambassadors, including Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, Manushi Chhillar and Yang Mi.

“We are thrilled to welcome IU as Estée Lauder’s newest Global Brand Ambassador,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. “IU is one of the most influential artists of her time. She has been able to connect with her fans around the world in such a deep and meaningful way through her music and her extraordinary social media presence. We’re excited to collaborate with such a talented and inspiring artist whose relevancy and far-reaching popularity will allow us to connect with a new generation of consumers in Asia and around the world.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Estée Lauder,” said IU. “It is an iconic brand founded by an inspirational woman leader and is beloved by so many women around the world. I am truly honored to be part of it.”

“Over the past 16 years, IU has been a pioneer in every aspect of her career, inspiring fans around the world with her talent, passion, and dedication. Beyond her star power, it’s her sense of purpose and commitment to giving back to others that deeply connects with our brand’s core values,” said Kyumoon Lee, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Estée Lauder Asia Pacific.

About IU

IU is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With a career of more than 16 years, IU is one of the most popular and beloved artists in Korea and across Asia. To date, she has released 6 studio albums, 9 EP’s, and has debuted over 30 singles including drama O.S.Ts. She is also known worldwide for her acting in TV dramas and movies, including Broker, Hotel del Luna, My Mister, and more. As a multi-talented artist, IU has inspired fans across generations with her lyrics, voice and authenticity. She also has made unwavering commitments to charity, dedicating herself to various philanthropic causes and inspiring other artists in the industry to follow suit. As of February 2024, IU has released a new album, The Winning, and has embarked on her first world tour across Asia, Europe and North America.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world’s first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women’s needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with consumers in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée’s powerful and authentic point of view.

