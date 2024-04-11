Tractor Supply to Continue Partnership With Lainey Wilson as 2024 Brand Ambassador

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the continuation of its partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning and prolific singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson as a Brand Ambassador for 2024. In this role, Wilson will continue to authentically highlight Tractor Supply’s commitment to and passion for serving all those who enjoy living “Life Out Here.”

To kick off the renewed partnership, Wilson stars in a new 30-second spot featuring her newest song Country’s Cool Again. Viewable on Tractor Supply’s social media and across select linear streaming platforms, the ad gives viewers a glimpse into Wilson’s life on the road, contrasted with her journey back to the farm where she grew up and the joys of Life Out Here. Click here to watch the new Life Out Here ad featuring Wilson.

“When the road turns to gravel, when the city becomes country, and the noise becomes music, that’s when you know you’re out here,” says Wilson in the new ad.

“Lainey's music and creative process remind us to slow down and appreciate Life Out Here,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer of Tractor Supply. “Her connection to this way of life fuels her, just like it fuels us at Tractor Supply, and we look forward to continuing to share this passion in the next chapter of our partnership.”

“As a fifth-generation farmer’s daughter, Tractor Supply has played an integral part of my lifestyle from a young age,” said Wilson. “Originally from a town of 200 people, to now living out my dream playing music around the world, Life Out Here is true to my core. When I’m off the road, I’m spending time outside back at home on the farm enjoying the little things in life.”

In 2022, Tractor Supply debuted a TikTok-style TV spot starring Wilson, which aired for the first time during the Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere. The spot was inspired by Tractor Supply’s dedication to Life Out Here and featured Wilson’s latest release Live Off from her album Bell Bottom Country. And last year, Wilson served as curator of the Tractor Supply Emerging Artists Program to support and influence the next generation of country music stars. Wilson advised and played an active role in launching and executing the overall program, and served as a mentor to help launch the careers of rising artists and songwriters and their songs inspired by Life Out Here.

Beginning May 1, 2024 through May 15, 2024, as part of Tractor Supply’s partnership with Wilson, members of Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program can enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a pair of tickets to Wilson’s show at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2024 during country music’s biggest week and meet-and-greet passes to meet Wilson. Visit Tractor Supply’s social pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to enter the sweeps.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com

About Lainey Wilson

GRAMMY award winning, prolific singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm and praise of the industry. Critically acclaimed and reigning CMA ‘Entertainer of the Year,’ the Louisiana native has made a name for herself as one of music’s hottest and most sought-after artists of this generation. Nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams in Nashville, she earned her first PLATINUM certified song, and won over legions of fans across the globe with her signature sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. Wilson, with six No. 1 songs to date, has become the lead female artist with the most No. 1’s this decade along with her first GRAMMY win for ‘Best Country Album’. Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount’s smash hit series Yellowstone, Wilson has become a triple-threat in the industry, claiming the roles of singer, songwriter, and actress.