Goodtime Family Care Saves 50% of Time Spent on Clinical Documentation with Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Goodtime Family Care has successfully implemented the medical AI scribe, Sunoh.ai, saving 50% of time spent on clinical documentation and other administrative tasks. As a result of the eClinicalWorks integration with Sunoh.ai, the medical AI scribe is easily available to eClinicalWorks customers, including Goodtime Family Care.

Goodtime Family Care was founded in 1996 as a pediatric clinic. Five years ago, the practice expanded its services, offering the Baltimore community comprehensive family care to foster healthy and happy families. With Sunoh.ai, the practice has discovered a solution to save providers time on clinical documentation, reduce errors, streamline workflows, and enhance clinical efficiency.

“Previously, on hectic days, capturing the complete HPI and other crucial details was often missed due to a shortage of time. However, with Sunoh.ai, there has been a significant improvement, as we can now capture more information in less time. It's truly a time-saver during both patient visits and the post-visit process,” said Dr. Joseph Osuagwu, medical director at Goodtime Family Care.

Sunoh.ai transcribes the natural conversation between healthcare providers and patients. It enhances the efficiency of clinical documentation by categorizing the summarized content into different sections of the progress notes. The summary captures labs, orders, imaging results, procedures, prescribed medications, and future appointments. This AI-powered medical scribe empowers healthcare professionals to review, edit, and import required content, accelerating and streamlining the documentation process.

"Sunoh.ai is a game changer for our family practice, as it efficiently handles situations involving several speakers during a patient visit," expressed Dr. Amarachi Uzosike, doctor of nursing practice at Goodtime Family Care. "Take, for instance, a young girl articulating her ordeal with menstrual pain, accompanied by her mother contributing her observations. Sunoh.ai flawlessly identifies and transcribes each speaker. Integrating this AI scribe within our eClinicalWorks EHR system is an immense advantage. It allows for continuous flow of information without me needing to break for notetaking," she added.

The Sunoh.ai app is now available on any iOS and Android smartphones and iPads® for any EHR user. It also seamlessly integrates with eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps.

About Goodtime Family Care

Founded in 1996 as a pediatric clinic, Goodtime Family Care expanded their services to become a family care practice five years ago. They offer comprehensive primary care services to their patient community in the Baltimore area. Their mission is to foster healthy and happy families. For more information, visit https://goodtimefamilycare.com/

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.