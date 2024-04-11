Mahmee Collaborates With Health Net to Provide Expecting and New Parents With Additional Doula and Wraparound Maternity Support

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahmee, a wraparound maternal healthcare company, is proud to announce a collaboration with Health Net, one of California’s most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, to help tackle maternal healthcare disparities and foster birth equity statewide. The program is designed to ensure new and expecting parents are seen, heard and cared for in the maternal health system.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of the changing landscape for maternal health. Collaborating with Health Net is another opportunity for our company to deliver better outcomes in maternal healthcare,” said Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Mahmee, Melissa Hanna. “Our Mahmee Membership offers a comprehensive approach to maternity support and education, incorporating childbirth preparation, one-on-one consultations, group care, monitoring of pregnancy and postpartum vitals, and more.”

The Mahmee Membership provides a dedicated care team of doulas, registered nurses, lactation consultants, mental health coaches, nutrition coaches, and care coordinators, available seven days a week from conception to first birthday. The new collaboration marks a significant expansion of resources that will offer broader access to essential maternity services.

"We're excited to expand our existing doula services to include Mahmee, which will provide specialized care teams to expecting and new parents throughout California,” said Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Health Net, Dr. Pooja Mittal. “This initiative not only underscores our commitment to improving birth equity but helps us deliver on our mission to transform the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time.”

Mahmee utilizes a health equity-focused, team-based model of care to reduce the rates of medical interventions, cesarean sections and preterm births. As part of this new program, Health Net members will access in-person and virtual doula support during pregnancy, labor, and postpartum; nurse-led remote patient monitoring for high-risk obstetric conditions like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes; and expert infant feeding and lactation support in postpartum. Ongoing mental health and nutritional coaching, as well as social needs care coordination, will be available throughout the membership experience until twelve months post-delivery.

This collaboration addresses health disparities that persist in maternal care, with Black mothers experiencing mortality rates three times higher than white women. By offering these services, Mahmee and Health Net are empowering families to experience the life-saving benefits of proactive, ongoing wraparound support that they deserve.

“The support services offered by Mahmee’s doulas and lactation consultants should not be seen as luxuries; they are essential to the care for every new and expectant family,” said Co-founder and Director of Care at Mahmee, Linda Hanna, BSN, RNC, MSN/Ed., IBCLC. “Our staff is committed to ensuring equitable access to care across the state of California.”

To find out if you are eligible for a Mahmee Membership covered by Health Net, visit www.mahmee.com and click "Check Eligibility" on the upper right-hand corner of the website.

About Mahmee

Based in Los Angeles, California, Mahmee is a wraparound maternal healthcare company on a mission to make the United States the best place in the world to give birth. Emphasizing a tech-enabled, team-based approach, Mahmee offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to support families through pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care. Mahmee improves outcomes and increases access to maternal healthcare by partnering with health systems and insurance companies. The company is backed by notable investors such as Serena Williams, Mark Cuban, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Learn more at www.Mahmee.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. Together with our 90,000 network providers, Health Net serves three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net employs more than 6,300 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.