Amida Chosen to Provide Health Data Interoperability Solution to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. (Amida), a software services company that focuses on patient-centered health data exchange, today announced it has been chosen by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to lead the implementation of their Medicaid Interoperability (IO) Solution. This initiative enables North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries to access their information on the device of their choice and will facilitate better care coordination and continuity of care between their healthcare providers.

Amida is partnered with MedicaSoft and LexisNexis Risk Solutions to deliver this groundbreaking capability. MedicaSoft offers a widely-used standards-based healthcare data platform for providers, payers, and patients in commercial and government communities. LexisNexis Risk Solutions will provide its nationally recognized identity-proofing capabilities to verify the individuals who access healthcare data through the IO Solution.

“Patient access to data is the founding principle of our company,” said Peter L. Levin, Amida’s Co-Founder and CEO, who – with Co-Founder and NCDHHS project lead Matthew McCall – created the Blue ButtonTM health data application at the Department of Veterans Affairs. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with NCDHHS and are deeply honored they selected us to lead this crucial Medicaid beneficiary initiative.”

North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to easily access their claims and clinical information, and to see their interactions with the healthcare system.

“We know that better information invariably leads to better decisions in healthcare,” stated Mukundan Srinivasan, Amida’s COO and the former Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Medical Assistance Services. “Our IO Solution will also, at the patient's request, allow them to take their healthcare information with them as they move from payer to payer. This will help facilitate informed decision-making, efficient care, and ultimately can lead to better outcomes for patients and lower costs for taxpayers.”

