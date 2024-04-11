Fish Head Farms, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution and Sales Agreement With Clesens

CRANSTON, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc is announcing an exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with Clesens for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the golf and turf markets in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan as well as Northern Indiana, Eastern Illinois, and the greater St. Louis Area.

Fish Head Farms manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in FISH SH!T provides a range of benefits to grasses and soil. The microbes in FISH SH!T are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. FISH SH!T aids grass growth and development by increasing root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 15,000 golf courses in the United States, with approximately 2,000 courses in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan as well as Northern Indiana, Eastern Illinois, and the greater St. Louis Area. FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for golf course superintendents to utilize the product on all areas of the golf course and helps with improving germination rates, enhancing root zones, boosting nutrient availability, ensuring compliance in areas where NPK usage is not allowed, and providing a product which is safe to use near waterways and aquifers.

Joe Blanchard, Fish Head Farms Chief Revenue Officer, said, “As we continue to grow our distribution network nationally, in the Golf and Turf markets, we couldn’t be more excited to work with Clesens. Partnering with Clesens continues to strengthen our ability to work with well-respected, like-minded companies, that understand the unique opportunity our product provides to their well-established customer base.”

Matt Kinnard, Clesens Director of Sales / Managing Partner, added, “Clesens is committed to putting the customer first. We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our portfolio because FISH SH!T gives our team an opportunity to provide a unique, university tested, robust, biological product to our clients. We are thrilled to add a product proven to create the results our customers want to see.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco- friendly technologies, to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant industries.

ABOUT CLESENS

For over 50 years, Clesens (www.clesens.com) has been a provider of turf and ornamental supplies to the green industry in the Midwest. Clesens is dedicated and committed to providing our Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin customers with the most diverse and innovative product portfolio in the industry, combined with a remarkably experienced agronomic/irrigation sales staff and unrivaled customer service.