Sinclair Joins Entertainment ID Registry Board

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, Inc. today announced the company has joined the Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) as a member of the Board of Directors. The company will be represented by Mike Palmer, Sinclair’s AVP of Media Management, who will serve on EIDR’s board as Sinclair’s representative for a 1-year term.

EIDR is a public registry that provides a unique identifier for audio-visual content, designed to provide a standard way of identifying and tracking works across the media supply chain.

Commenting on the collaboration, Palmer said, “EIDR captures the complex relationships between descriptive metadata and registered media in a public standard that better enables Sinclair to build rich and unique content experiences that entertain and inform the communities Sinclair serves,” said Palmer.

Sinclair will use EIDR’s metadata capabilities to manage and distribute content more effectively, creating improved workflows, enhanced content discoverability, and new opportunities to optimize return on content investment.

EIDR Managing Director, Hollie Choi remarked, “We are delighted that Sinclair has decided to join the EIDR Board of Directors. Sinclair’s unique perspective within the industry and steadfast commitment to innovation make them an exceptional asset to the EIDR Community."

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD, and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the Entertainment Identifier Registry Association (EIDR)

EIDR is a nonprofit industry association which supplies the entertainment supply chain with universal identifiers for a broad array of audio-visual objects. For more information, please visit www.eidr.org

