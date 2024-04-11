Travelers Risk Index Shows Rise in Distracted Driving

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the results of the 2024 Travelers Risk Index on distracted driving, highlighting an increase in dangerous behaviors.

The results show that many of the common distractions that had been consistently declining have rebounded in recent years, with some even surpassing pre-pandemic figures. Crashes and near misses due to distracted driving have also increased.

Behaviors that are on the rise since before the pandemic include:

Updating or checking social media: +13%.

Typing a text or email: +10%.

Talking on a cellphone (hands-free): +10%.

Using a cellphone to record videos/take photos: +9%.

Reading a text or email: +9%.

“Distraction is one of the leading causes of roadway fatalities, and it continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “Creating safer roadways requires action from each of us, and while the survey results show that people are concerned about distracted driving, they are still unfortunately taking dangerous risks.”

Notably, nearly half of respondents believe roads are less safe than they were one year ago, and 78% believe inattentive driving is more of a problem now than it has been in past years. The latest official data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) underscores those findings, as U.S. traffic deaths jumped by 10.5% in 2021, and NHTSA’s estimates since then show a similarly high fatality rate.

Business Concerns

Of the executives surveyed, 85% – compared to 77% in 2023 – noted being concerned about employees’ use of mobile technology while driving. That increase comes as 68% of executives said they have instituted distracted driving policies, and many have reinforced that guidance by:

Formally communicating about restrictions concerning phone calls, texts and/or emails while driving for work (84%).

Requiring employees to sign an acknowledgment of the policy (66%).

Disciplining employees who do not comply with company policy (77%).

Prohibiting the use of handheld devices while driving (53%).

Creating Safer Roadways

Consistent with the findings of previous years, the 2024 Travelers Risk Index indicated that several factors could motivate drivers to remain focused, including passengers voicing their concerns (86%) and financial rewards for safe driving (86%).

“Distracted driving is a preventable crisis,” said Chris Hayes, Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation and Transportation, Risk Control, at Travelers. “If you’re the passenger in a vehicle, speak up if the driver isn’t paying attention to the road. If you’re an employer, avoid calling employees when you know they’re driving. If you’re a parent, be a positive role model by putting the phone away and avoiding distractions when you’re behind the wheel.”

For more information about ways to reduce distracted driving, please visit Travelers.com.

About the Travelers Risk Index

In January 2024, Hart Research conducted a national online survey of 1,000 consumers, ages 18 to 69, regarding their perceptions and behaviors related to distracted driving. Separately, Hart surveyed 1,050 executives from businesses of all sizes. Travelers commissioned both surveys.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $41 billion in 2023. For more information, visit Travelers.com.