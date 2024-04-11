Mara Renewables Partners with Checkerspot to Develop Sustainable Microalgae-Based Omega-3 Alternatives to Fish Oil

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mara Renewables, a pioneering force in sustainable nutrition solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Checkerspot, a leading biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative materials and ingredients from renewable resources. This collaboration is set to enhance the omega-3 oil landscape, accelerating the launch and commercialization of new, sustainable alternatives to fish oil.

With consumers increasingly seeking environmentally friendly, vegan options and global brands committing to reducing their carbon footprint, the demand for sustainable fats and oils has never been greater. The partnership between Mara Renewables and Checkerspot signifies a critical step towards meeting these demands by alleviating the strain on precious ocean resources.

"Mara has developed a culture collection of more than 2,000 unique algal strains. Leveraging Checkerspot's expertise in microalgae and fermentation techniques to develop specific triglyceride oils, at scale, perfectly aligns with Mara Renewables' commitment to sustainable innovation," says Harry Boot, CEO at Mara Renewables. "This partnership enables us to deliver superior omega-3 oils with a unique fatty acid composition for improved performance."

Mara Renewables recognizes the urgency of transitioning to sustainable sources of essential nutrients. By harnessing Checkerspot's advanced biotechnology capabilities, Mara Renewables aims to provide consumers with a reliable option for omega-3 supplementation through a closed-loop fermentation process that relies on renewable sugar sources rather than depletion of ocean resources.

"At Mara Renewables, we're driven by a passion for nurturing the planet and enriching human life. Our collaboration with Checkerspot is a natural extension of this mission," adds Boot. "Together, we are poised to redefine the future of omega-3 oils, delivering solutions that not only meet consumer expectations but also contribute to the preservation of marine ecosystems."

Scott Franklin, CSO and Co-founder of Checkerspot, shares his enthusiasm for the values-driven partnership, stating, "At Checkerspot, we are committed to driving innovation that creates tangible benefits for people and the planet. By joining our biotechnology platform with Mara Renewables, we are equipped to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation omega-3 alternatives, ushering in a new era of responsible nutrition."

The partnership between Mara Renewables and Checkerspot represents a significant milestone in delivering innovative solutions that prioritize environmental integrity without compromising on quality or performance.

About Mara:

Based in Halifax, Canada, Mara Renewables is a world-class manufacturer and leading global supplier of its patented algal-derived omega-3 DHA oil. It meets the growing needs of plant-based and environmentally conscious brands and consumers, providing functional, innovative ingredients that improve human nutrition without depleting our planet’s most valuable natural resources. In 2021 alone, Mara supplied enough DHA-rich fatty acids to the nutritional supplement, and food and beverage markets to offset an estimated 7.3 billion fish (anchovy).

About Checkerspot:

At Checkerspot, we make renewable oils at commercial scale for performance materials and ingredients. We innovate at the intersection of biotechnology and materials science to deliver solutions for better products that empower both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses to achieve their decarbonization targets. Our portfolio of materials and ingredients are commercialized in three markets: industrial materials, personal care, and food and nutrition. As a Certified B Corporation™, we believe a post-petroleum future is possible by demonstrating how biomanufactured products can drive profitability for our customers and partners by delivering performance and sustainability benefits at the right price. To learn more, visit us at checkerspot.com.