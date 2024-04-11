Breakthrough Collaboration Between AECC Members Toyota and Ericsson Unveils Potential of Connected Mobility Services

The AECC Proof of Concept (PoC) focuses on remote driving and infotainment streaming services, highlighting the need for low latency and high bandwidth respectively. The team successfully demonstrated the ability to reroute Edge computing and 5G network resources based on service requirements, ensuring smooth data flow and optimal user experience.

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The connected vehicle services of the future are poised for a transformative leap, driven by the immense potential of big data. However, to ensure the success of data-intensive services like remote driving and infotainment streaming, it's crucial to address network congestion, which can significantly hinder performance. To address this issue, the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that AECC members Ericsson and Toyota have undertaken a pioneering proof of concept (PoC) designed to advance the efficiency and reliability of remote driving and infotainment streaming connected vehicle services.

By using the AECC’s distributed computing architecture approach to optimize existing 5G and Edge network resources, the AECC PoC addresses current network congestion challenges, ultimately improving the user experience and the transformative potential of these technologies.

"The collaborative AECC PoC effort represents a significant milestone in the realm of connected mobility services. Through strategic rerouting of services and leveraging cutting-edge Edge computing technologies, the PoC addresses pressing challenges such as network congestion, thereby paving the way for a smarter, more efficient future. This innovative approach not only optimizes existing network resources but also sets the stage for seamless integration and promising implications for future mainstream services," said AECC President and Chair Dr. Ryokichi Onishi, a Principal Engineer and General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation.

The AECC Proof of Concept (PoC) focused on remote driving and infotainment streaming services, highlighting the need for low latency and high bandwidth respectively. The team successfully demonstrated the ability to reroute Edge computing and 5G network resources based on service requirements, ensuring smooth data flow and optimal user experience. Key highlights include:

Service Optimization: The experiment prioritized remote driving and infotainment streaming, dynamically rerouting traffic to alleviate congestion and showcase dynamic resource allocation.

Seamless Integration: Advanced monitoring tools in the Edge platform swiftly detected congestion, enabling uninterrupted service delivery through dynamic traffic rerouting.

“By alleviating network strain for these value-added services, the PoC paves the way for these services to generate revenue for operators. While this PoC exceeds current market offerings, the demonstration holds immense promise for future integration into mainstream connected mobility services,” said AECC Secretary Christer Boberg, Head of Technology and Strategy, Global Network Platform, Ericsson.

Organizations interested in collaborating with AECC members on a PoC can initiate the process by contacting ProofofConcept@aecc.org. For a glimpse into how AECC’s ongoing PoCs successfully address data challenges, access PoC case studies and on-demand videos at https://aecc.org/proof-of-concepts/.

All companies interested in contributing to the connected vehicle services ecosystem are encouraged to become AECC members. AECC membership is open to organizations across any business vertical. To learn more about AECC membership, visit https://aecc.org/membership/.

