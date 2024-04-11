CHEO selects PolyUnity for 3D Printing Solution

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a successful evaluation held in 2022-2023 on how a digital inventory and 3D printing solution could help solve supply chain issues, CHEO is committing to a five-year agreement with PolyUnity Tech to bring Additive Manufacturing capabilities – otherwise known as 3D printing solutions – to pediatric healthcare in Ontario. The evaluation was supported through OBIO’s Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN™) and resulted in more than 200 new innovations, 1,281 products delivered, and 460 pieces of equipment repaired and returned to service, leading to a successful adoption of the solution. OBIO’s EAHN™ program is supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

With supply chain shortages, delays or difficulty in obtaining unique replacement parts, CHEO is exploring new services to expand access to innovative and specialized products. Over the past few years, the CHEO Research Institute collaborated with PolyUnity to better understand how 3D printing could be used in a healthcare setting, with the goal of reducing costs and downtime of equipment.

PolyUnity is at the forefront of bringing Additive Manufacturing as a Service (AMaaS) solutions and its associated benefits to the healthcare sector. Additive manufacturing utilizes a computer-controlled process to create 3D objects by depositing materials, typically layer by layer. By harnessing AMaaS, healthcare organizations can leverage rapid and innovative product solutions to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance overall patient outcomes. AMaaS empowers healthcare professionals such as clinical engineers, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and researchers to swiftly transform problems into prototypes and useful products.

Through this agreement, CHEO will continue to work with PolyUnity to leverage its technology, saving costs and creating operational efficiencies while avoiding complex procurement processes along the way.

QUOTES:

“OBIO® is growing the Canadian-made health technologies that are making a difference across Canada. OBIO’s Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN™) is supporting innovators as they find solutions to the challenges facing our health care system to ensure Canadians are getting the best quality care available.” —The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“At CHEO, we know that innovation is part of how we constantly improve outcomes of care for children, youth and families. This new agreement with PolyUnity highlights how by working collaboratively with the business and investment communities to explore and validate new technologies can help us bring promising new solutions into healthcare.” —Dr. Jason Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Director, CHEO Research Institute, and Vice-President Research, CHEO.

“It is the impact of the great collaborative work we do with our healthcare partners that matters most. Creating innovative solutions for supply chain issues and delivering replacement parts quickly for organizations like CHEO has a direct impact on patients. And this work is especially meaningful to us at PolyUnity.” —Mark Gillingham, President, PolyUnity Tech Inc.

“Our healthcare organizations are continuously asked do more with less. And this is why innovation becomes critical to delivering value-based healthcare services. We’re so proud of the 200+ innovative products created in collaboration with CHEO’s team members and are excited to continue creating more solutions together.” —Jacqueline Lee, CEO, PolyUnity Tech Inc.

“Our goal is to help innovative companies like PolyUnity get into new markets and this is exactly what our EAHN™ program was designed to do. We are thrilled to be the first to support the adoption of PolyUnity’s game-changing technology by Ontario healthcare organizations.” —Dr. Maura Campbell, President and CEO of OBIO®.

About CHEO

Dedicated to the best life for every child and youth, CHEO is a global leader in pediatric health care and research. Based in Ottawa, CHEO includes a hospital, children’s treatment centre, school and research institute, with satellite services located throughout Eastern Ontario. CHEO provides excellence in complex pediatric care, research and education. We are committed to partnering with families and the community to provide exceptional care — where, when and how it is needed. Every year, CHEO helps more than 500,000 children and youth from Eastern Ontario, western Quebec, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.

About PolyUnity Tech Inc.

PolyUnity is a Canadian healthcare technology company with a driving purpose to “Improve Healthcare.” Its mission is to work with healthcare organizations and provide 3D printing applications to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient experiences. PolyUnity provides a fully managed Additive Manufacturing as a Service (AMaaS) solution that includes a digital marketplace platform to efficiently access digital design services and a growing library of 3D printable products and applications that are specific to healthcare organizations. All print production and delivery logistics are also managed by PolyUnity. The solution significantly reduces the cost and complexity of traditional healthcare procurement, builds supply chain resiliency, and reduces its carbon footprint. It enables healthcare providers and their networks to design, access, and produce what they need on demand.

About OBIO®

Founded in 2009, OBIO® is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization dedicated to advancing health technology innovation and commercialization, is prioritizing the evaluation of new technologies through its Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN™). OBIO® is engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of human health technologies, positioning Canada as a leader in the international marketplace.

About FedDev Ontario

For 14 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.