Mobix Labs Announces MMS Technical Sales as Manufacturer’s Rep

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions for wired, wireless, 5G, military, defense, aerospace, and medical industries, today announced the addition of MMS Technical Sales, Inc. (“MMS”) as its new manufacturer’s representative for its electromagnetic filtering products in the New England and Upstate New York territories.

The partnership is effective immediately and marks a pivotal step in Mobix Labs’ strategy to enhance its footprint in this region.

“The MMS team brings over 46 years of industrial sales experience, along with a deep knowledge of connectivity solutions, which will accelerate our growth in the New England and Upstate New York markets,” stated Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “MMS will be a great addition and valuable asset in broadening our reach. We are excited to explore this partnership and grow together.”

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s True Xero active optical cables are designed to meet customer needs for high-quality active optical cable solutions at an affordable price. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products are used in military, aerospace, and medical applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

