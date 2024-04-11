New Identity Digital and Appy Pie Collaboration Drives Rapid Business Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash. & HAMPTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, today announced its collaboration with Appy Pie, an AI-powered no-code app development platform. Appy Pie now incorporates Identity Digital domains as part of its paid plans, driving new conversions and revenue increases. In one month, over 50% of Appy Pie's domain sales were exclusively driven by Identity Digital’s top-level domains (TLDs), such as .news, .business, .bio, .live, and hundreds of other relevant and descriptive domain extensions.

Working with Identity Digital, Appy Pie can now present a more diverse range of quality domain name suggestions for its customers - a stand out among its competitors - leading to exceptional conversion rates. With Appy Pie’s no-code platform, users can also enjoy a plethora of customization features that allow them to modify their applications based on their evolving requirements. The diverse range of creative domain names that Identity Digital can provide further empowers this customization. The joint efforts between both companies also underscore the revenue growth potential for businesses that partner with Identity Digital and its registrar, Name.com, on in-platform domain integration.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akram J. Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital, stated, "By seamlessly integrating new domains into the Appy Pie platform, we've delivered innovative digital branding to customers while supporting our partner’s revenue growth."

“Our collaboration with Identity Digital has already seen remarkable success,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. “We chose Identity Digital because of its expertise and commitment to empowering businesses. Together, we are simplifying the process for our customers to discover the perfect domain name and easily elevate their online presence."

The benefits of this joint effort are two-fold. For Identity Digital, the collaboration further strengthens the company’s partner program and raises awareness of its domains and reseller solutions. Simultaneously, Appy Pie gains the ability to expand its installed base, convert users to paid plans, and effortlessly offer relevant and meaningful domain names that align with the personalized websites their customers build.

For more information about Identity Digital's reseller solutions, visit Identity Digital Reseller. To explore Appy Pie's no-code development platform and its benefits, visit Appy Pie.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without requiring technical knowledge. It offers an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally by G2, thanks to its unique features, ease of use, and affordability. It is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes according to Capterra. Moreover, Appy Pie is the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world, as acknowledged by GetApp. For more information, please visit: Appy Pie.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.