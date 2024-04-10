PAR Technology’s Data Central® Selected as the Exclusive Provider of Food and Inventory Management Across Love's Travel Stops

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company providing unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, announces the selection of PAR Data Central’s® as the exclusive Enterprise Food Management Solution provider for Love’s Travel Stops extensive network. This encompasses renowned brands such as Carl's Jr., Hardee's, Arby's, Bojangles, Taco John's, Love's Deli, Dairy Queen, Back40, Naf Naf, Subway, Godfather's, BB Subs, and Chester's, extending across country stores and travel stops throughout the United States.

This alliance underscores Love's commitment to streamlining back-office operations and enhancing customer experience across its diverse portfolio of brands. By incorporating PAR Data Central's Food and Inventory Management Solution into their stores and travel stops, Love's aims to optimize food cost tracking, improve reporting efficiency, and centralize operational processes.

“The implementation of Data Central has transformed our operations, providing a comprehensive solution to effectively manage food costs across all our brands. It has empowered our teams to make data-driven decisions, helping to enhance efficiency and profitability,” added Margaret Barnes, operations lead at Love’s. “With streamlined processes and robust reporting features, we're better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers while optimizing our operational resources.”

The ability to seamlessly integrate PAR Data Central into multiple POS systems allows Love’s to continue using their existing tech stack, providing a unified platform for managing food costs across the entire network of travel stops and associated brands. This capability empowers Love's to efficiently process all food-related expenses within a single, intuitive system.

“Data Central's adaptability and seamless integration capabilities were instrumental in realizing this deployment. Its integration with our existing systems has revolutionized our operations, positioning us for future growth and success,” said Steve Chitsey, manager of business systems for Love’s. “The efficiency gains we've experienced have been remarkable, allowing our teams to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

“At PAR, we are dedicated to delivering tangible results for our customers. Love's decision to select Data Central as its exclusive back-office management provider underscores the value our solutions bring to the table,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Together, we are reshaping how businesses manage their operations and enhancing their competitive edge.”

About Love’s

Love’s has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow us on social or apply for a job, click here.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.