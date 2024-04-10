DocGo Signs Extension and Begins Planned Transition of Asylum Seeker Contract with New York City HPD

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today the extension of its current migrant services contract with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). This extension is part of a planned transition that DocGo worked on in collaboration with NYC, demonstrating a continued partnership to ensure consistent and quality services for those in need.

Under the extension, DocGo will continue to provide contracted services to assist with the ongoing asylum seeker crisis in upstate New York as needed through the end of 2024 and will provide accelerated transition assistance to a new provider of services for sites in New York City concurrent with the expiration of the original term of its HPD contract in May.

DocGo will continue to provide its services to NYC through the extended term while prioritizing other growth initiatives across the Company’s portfolio, including expansion of its programs with insurance partners, hospital systems, and population health programs.

“We were pleased to step up and help New York City in its hour of need when other providers lacked the scale, resources, or rapid deployment expertise, and are confident in the quality and value we have delivered for this program,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “We are equally pleased to work with our partners at NYC to execute a coordinated transition over the rest of the year – it is part of our overall plan, and we shared our expectation that this program would moderate over the course of 2024 on our last earnings call. This transition will enable us to dedicate more of our corporate resources and energy towards pursuing growth opportunities across our key customer segments, and we are excited about the possibilities for expansion with our current customers and the new partnerships we are signing.

We believe DocGo has played a vital role in New York City's public health programs over the past three years, both in times of crisis and in the everyday lives of New Yorkers, demonstrating resilience and service delivery efficiency while successfully navigating complex healthcare challenges. We are grateful for the trust placed in us by New York City and remain dedicated to improving health outcomes and committed to bringing access to care to all those who need it.”

